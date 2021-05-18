Cannabis Sativa, Inc.: Cannabis Sativa Announces Q1 2021 Revenues

MESQUITE, NV / ACCESSWIRE / May 18, 2021 / Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCQB:CBDS) announces Q1 2021 revenues of $557,323. PrestoDoctor subsidiary operations contributed $482,350 in gross revenue, with margins of 62% of revenue. Revenues grew 13% in the three months ended March 31, 2021 compared to the three months ended March 31, 2020. Management expects to see continued growth through the remainder of the year as PrestoDoctor expands to new states that have recently legalized medical marijuana. "We also expect increased appointments in Oklahoma and Iowa as our billboard advertising campaign continues driving consumers to become more responsive to telehealth services," said CEO David Tobias.

About PrestoDoctor

PrestoDoctor is rated the #1 online medical marijuana doctor referral service by tens of thousands of medical cannabis patients who have received fully qualified medical marijuana recommendations. PrestoDoctor is the only service to offer patients a custom treatment plan after they have a confidential evaluation with a licensed, highly knowledgeable physician who is an expert in treatment methods, dosing levels, and cannabis products. Founded in 2015, PrestoDoctor services are available in legal medical marijuana states: California, Missouri, New York, Nevada, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Illinois and now Iowa. A HIPAA and HITECH compliant telemedicine company, PrestoDoctor is a member of the American Telemedicine Association (ATA), maintaining the highest customer satisfaction rating for any telemedicine service online with nearly 15,000 5-star reviews.

About Cannabis Sativa, Inc.:

Since 2017, Cannabis Sativa, Inc. ("CBDS") has focused on telehealth, and more recently is exploring opportunities for direct involvement in the cannabis industry through touch the plant operations. We currently control a patented hybrid/landrace "Ecuadorian Sativa" strain of cannabis, and are commencing a grow to determine if the "CTA" strain can yield products with medicinal properties that motivate and energize, rather than create lethargy and sleepiness, attractive to a diverse range of cannabis consumers. We are also interested in acquiring multiple dispensaries to provide an outlet for several cannabis brands that we own or have rights to use through licensing arrangements, including Wild Earth Naturals®, the "hi" and "White Rabbit" brands, and the Virgin Mary Jane Brand. After an initial foray into contract manufacturing of CBD infused products through our controlled subsidiary, GK Manufacturing and Packaging, Inc., the Company is now looking to redirect its manufacturing capabilities to products containing THC. Our long-term intent is to become a vertically integrated grower, processor, manufacturer and distributor of cannabis products where we can achieve better control over the supply chain and the quality of biomass we use in our products. Our existing telehealth operations provide a market access point that may be advantageous as the cannabis market matures and inter-company competition for customers continues unabated. We are excited about the opportunities and look forward to the challenges ahead.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains "forward-looking statements." Although the forward-looking statements in this release reflect the good faith judgment of management, forward-looking statements are inherently subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to be materially different from those discussed in these forward-looking statements. Readers are urged to carefully review and consider the various disclosures made by us in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the risk factors that attempt to advise interested parties of the risks that may affect our business, financial condition, results of operation and cash flows. If one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, our actual results may vary materially from those expected or projected. Underlying assumptions include without limitation, the ongoing enactment of legislation favorable to the production of and the commercialization of cannabis products and the Company's success in capitalizing on that legislation. Readers are urged not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect any event or circumstance that may arise after the date of this release.

