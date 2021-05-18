Start-up airline EGO Airways selects IBS Software to manage Passenger Services as consumer demand grows

MILAN, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Italian start-up airline EGO Airways has partnered with IBS Software to manage its reservations and distribution operations as consumer demand for flights grows. EGO Airways, a modern hybrid airline that started operations earlier this year, has deployed IBS Software's cloud-based iFly Res Passenger Services System (PSS) to blend sophisticated ecommerce capabilities with traditional requirements such as integration with international long-haul partners.

By developing its own direct channel distribution, complemented by GDS based distribution as well as enabling integration with partners through interline and codeshare partnerships, EGO Airways will be able to promote and differentiate their products to customers across multiple channels. iFly Res was deployed during the pandemic and the implementation was done entirely remotely.

Covid-19 has intensified the spotlight on how airlines use digitisation to deliver a competitive advantage. As travel policies change and vaccines start to take effect, confidence in travel will return, increasing the demand for travel. Airlines will need a progressive strategy for attracting and engaging customers while also providing a consistent customer experience across all channels. Legacy PSS platforms considerably limit an airline's ability to embrace changes and respond to such a dynamic and evolving environment. With iFly Res, EGO Airways has implemented a progressive system, tailor-made for the new era of air travel that provides greater business flexibility and operational efficiency.

"As a brand new airline with big aspirations, it is critical that we build reservation and distribution capabilities that are tailored to our very specific needs. We were looking for a partner with the vision and expertise to help us develop a state-of-the-art ecommerce platform, but also in-depth knowledge of traditional technology requirements to support our partner network," said Alessandro Cuciuc, Distribution Manager, EGO Airways. "We couldn't be more excited about our partnership with IBS Software. From the beginning they impressed us with their deep understanding of our challenge and their commitment to developing innovative technology to best serve our business and our customers."

"EGO Airways is a new, highly progressive and ambitious airline and we are thrilled to be partnering with them to power their reservation and operations technology from the very start of their journey," said Marco Contento, Vice President Aviation Business Services, IBS Software. "It is critical that EGO Airways' business model is underpinned by innovative digital technology that will adapt to changing consumer behaviour and deliver a first-class customer experience. We're looking forward to a long and fruitful partnership with an exciting new airline."

iFly Res is the first natively compliant IATA New Distribution Capability (NDC) PSS product in the industry, with a rich API portfolio that exposes fully NDC compliant booking and DCS functions providing rapid connectivity to content providers, consumers and trade partners. Additional information can be found in the case study; Implementing a Passenger Services System Remotely for EGO Airways.

About IBS Software

IBS Software is a leading SaaS solutions provider to the travel industry globally, managing mission-critical operations for customers in the aviation, tour & cruise and hospitality industries. IBS Software's solutions for the aviation industry cover fleet & crew operations, aircraft maintenance, passenger services, loyalty programs, staff travel and air-cargo management. IBS Software also runs a real time B2B and B2C distribution platform providing hotel room inventory, rates and availability to a global network of hospitality companies and channels. For the tour and cruise industry, IBS provides a comprehensive, customer-centric, digital platform that covers onshore, online and on-board solutions. IBS Software is a Blackstone portfolio company and operates from 15 offices across the world. Further information can be found at https://www.ibsplc.com/

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1512572/IBS_EGO_Airways_Partnership.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1169353/IBS_Software_Logo.jpg

