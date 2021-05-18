

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 5.00 am ET Tuesday, Eurostat publishes euro area flash GDP and external trade data. The economy is expected to contract 0.6 percent sequentially in the first quarter, as initially estimated.



Ahead of these data, the euro traded mixed against its major rivals. While it fell against the franc, it was up against the rest of major rivals.



The euro was worth 133 against the yen, 1.2218 against the greenback, 1.0961 against the franc and 0.8597 against the pound as of 4:55 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

