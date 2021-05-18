

OSLO (dpa-AFX) - Norway's trade balance swung to surplus in April from a year ago, amid a rise in exports and imports, data from Statistics Norway showed on Tuesday.



The trade balance registered a surplus of NOK 17.0 billion in April versus a deficit of NOK 3.857 billion in the same month last year. In March, the trade surplus was NOK 24.992 billion.



Exports accelerated 59.0 percent year-on-year in April and decreased 16.8 percent from a month ago.



Imports grew 17.3 percent annually in April and declined 11.6 percent from the previous month.



The mainland trade deficit increased to NOK 25.0 billion in April from NOK 22.37 billion in the previous month. In the same month last year, the trade deficit was NOK 20.385 billion.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de