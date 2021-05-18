Citycon among Europe's top Climate Leader companies according to Financial Times report

HELSINKI, Finland, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CITYCON CORPORATION Press release 18 May 2021 at 12:20 hrs

Citycon is among Europe's Climate Leader companies according to the list drafted by Financial Times and German research company Statista, which surveyed European companies that have reduced greenhouse gas emissions most in relation to their revenues. Citycon is the only Finnish real estate company included in the list and was in the top quarter of all European companies regardless of the sector.

Financial Times and German research company Statista published today a list of companies across Europe that have shown the highest reduction in greenhouse gas emissions in relation to their revenues in the period 2014-2019. The results will also be introduced in a special report to be published in Financial Times on 27 May. More than 4,000 companies with revenue of at least MEUR 40 in 2019 were surveyed.

Citycon is the only Finnish real estate company included in the list and is among the five top Finnish companies. The company was in the top quarter of all the European companies regardless of the sector. According to Chief Operating Officer Henrica Ginström, this ranking reinforces Citycon's commitment to a sustainable future.

"We are extremely happy to have been selected as one of the Europe's Climate Leaders. Our inclusion in the top quarter in Europe is an acknowledgement of our long-term sustainability work, which encourages us to strive for our goal of carbon neutrality by 2030," says Henrica Ginström.

Sustainable business equals good business

Citycon has worked with great determination to reduce carbon dioxide emissions for several years. Last year, all electricity bought by Citycon was 100% green, and the company signed the international Net Zero Carbon Buildings Commitment to strive towards using only green energy at its properties by 2030. The goal of reducing energy consumption by 15% per square metre when compared to consumption in 2014 was also achieved in 2020. Climate impacts have been reduced in every respect in terms of both absolute numerical data as well as specific consumption.

Sustainability also plays a major role in all of Citycon's development projects - ongoing development projects are located close to excellent public transport connections and environmental certification is obtained for all projects. One example of a compact urban centre for retail and services located close to public transport connections is the Lippulaiva shopping centre, which will open its doors in the spring of 2022.

Lippulaiva will connect eight residential towers with a shopping centre housing both everyday necessities as well as public services. The centre also houses a metro and bus station and, due to its advanced energy solutions, Lippulaiva will be carbon neutral from the day it opens.

The largest geothermal heating and cooling facility for a commercial building in Europe has been built under Lippulaiva, and it will generate carbon-free energy to meet almost the entire heating and cooling needs of the building. Solar panels will also be installed in the centre to generate electricity to be used, for example, for the illumination of the centre, and Lippulaiva's energy flows are smartly controlled with new, energy-saving control methods.

"Profitability and sustainability go hand in hand. Energy-efficient and environmentally certified buildings are high-quality buildings with low operating expenses," says Henrica Ginström.

Further information:

Henrica Ginström

Chief Operating Officer

Tel. +358 50 554 4296

henrica.ginstrom@citycon.com

Citycon is the leading owner, developer and manager of multipurpose urban centres. Our centres in key urban areas combine retail, office premises and housing with well-functioning traffic connections. We are committed to sustainable property maintenance, and the total value of the property portfolio in the Nordic Countries managed by Citycon is approximately EUR 4.4 billion. Our centres offer daily consumer goods, health care services as well as other services to meet the daily needs of our customers.

www.citycon.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/citycon-oyj/r/citycon-among-europe-s-top-climate-leader-companies-according-to-financial-times-report,c3348675

The following files are available for download: