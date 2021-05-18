Trend Innovations Holding Inc. Presents a New Release of Thy News App with Improved Design of News Feeds

VILNIUS, LITHUANIA / ACCESSWIRE / May 18, 2021 / Trend Innovations Holding Inc. (OTC PINK:TREN), a company engaged in information technology based on AI, presents a new release of Thy News app with improved design of news feeds.

Trend Innovations Holding Inc. Board strives to make Thy News app as user-friendly and informative as possible. The team constantly works on the development of functional improvements and is pleased to provide the release of a new Thy News app version.

Thy News is a news aggregator that allows users to follow news from around the world through a variety of sources. Every time, thanks to real-time updates, users receive only the latest news from the sources of their interest.

In the updated version of the application, users have access to previewing news from a source and new designs for news feeds.

The new function of previewing news from sources makes it even more convenient for users to fill their news feeds with content. Now they do not need to subscribe to see the content. It is enough to click on the source to open the scroll-feed and see a selection of published news in real time.

All the news must integrate quickly. Therefore, fast content delivery from the server is a must-have for Thy News.

Also, in this update, content display and design are manageable, and the interface is even more intuitive and user-friendly. Users can choose the most suitable design of personal news feeds themselves.

The updated services will be useful because it has become easier and more convenient to discover new sources of information and customize the design to suit users' preferences.

Everybody can already get acquainted with the new functions by downloading or updating the application in the AppStore or PlayMarket.

About Trend Innovations Holding Inc.

Trend Innovations Holding Inc. (OTC Markets:TREN) is an expert in the field of information technology based on artificial intelligence. Thy News application is one of the key projects of the company. Thy News is a worldwide application for processing news from multiple sources. It is created for users who value their time and desire to keep up with the latest world news. The app provides the user with the opportunity to create their own news feeds, only from those sources that are of interest to him, as well as to make several such feeds by dividing them into topics.

All the company's news:

https://trendinnovationsholding.com/news/

The company's website:

https://trendinnovationsholding.com

Forward-Looking Disclaimer

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and information, as defined within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and is subject to the Safe Harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements by definition involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Trend Innovations Holding, Inc. to be materially different from the statements made herein.

