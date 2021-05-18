BARK and Northern Star Acquisition Corp.: Northern Star Acquisition Corp. and BARK Announce BARK's Preliminary Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Results and Reaffirm Fiscal 2022 Outlook

NEW YORK, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Northern Star Acquisition Corp. ("Northern Star") (NYSE: STIC), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company, announced today the preliminary financial results for its merger partner, Barkbox, Inc. ("BARK" or the "Company") for its fourth quarter and twelve months ended March 31, 2021. BARK has also reaffirmed its fiscal full year 2022 financial forecast, and, in addition, provided fiscal first quarter 2022 revenue guidance.

Preliminary Fiscal Fourth Quarter 2021 Results:

Revenue increased 79.0% to $112.2 million as compared to the same period last year.

as compared to the same period last year. Subscription Shipments increased 70.3% year over year to 3.5 million.

Gross margin was 60.6% as compared to 61.9% for the same period last year.

Net loss was $(7.1) million , or (6.3)% of revenue, as compared to $(4.1) million , or (6.6)% of revenue, for the same period last year.

, or (6.3)% of revenue, as compared to , or (6.6)% of revenue, for the same period last year. Adjusted EBITDA (1) was $0.2 million as compared to $(0.8) million for the same period last year.

was as compared to for the same period last year. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 0.2% as compared to (1.3)% for the same period last year.

New Subscriptions totaled 264,000, an increase of 72.5% year over year.

Lifetime Value ("LTV") to Customer Acquisition Cost ("CAC")(2) was 6.6x.

Preliminary Fiscal Full Year 2021 Results:

Revenue increased 68.8% to $378.6 million as compared to fiscal year 2020.

as compared to fiscal year 2020. Subscription Shipments increased 52.5% year over year to 11.6 million.

Gross margin was 59.7% as compared to 60.4% for fiscal year 2020.

Net loss was $(31.4) million , or (8.3)% of revenue, as compared to $(31.4) million , or (14.0)% of revenue, for the fiscal year 2020.

, or (8.3)% of revenue, as compared to , or (14.0)% of revenue, for the fiscal year 2020. Adjusted EBITDA was $(7.9) million as compared to $(17.8) million for fiscal year 2020.

as compared to for fiscal year 2020. Adjusted EBITDA margin was (2.1)% as compared to (7.9)% for fiscal year 2020.

New Subscriptions totaled 1.2 million, an increase of 91.4% year over year.

LTV to CAC was 6.3x.

(1) Adjusted EBITDA, is a non-GAAP financial measure, which excludes the impact of certain special items. Please note that our non-GAAP financial measures should be considered as a supplement to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. See the "Non-GAAP Financial Information" section of this release for additional information about these items.



(2) Lifetime Value ("LTV") to CAC ("LTV:CAC") is a measure of the return on the cost to acquire New Subscriptions. This unit economics metric indicates how efficient we are in acquiring each New Subscription on average. The average life time of a subscription is calculated as the inverse of the Average Monthly Subscription Churn. LTV is calculated as the average life time of a subscription times the average gross profit per subscription shipped in the period. LTV:CAC is LTV divided by CAC. Average gross profit per subscription shipped in the period is calculated as Direct to Consumer Gross Profit for the period divided by number of subscriptions shipped in the period.

"In fiscal 2021, BARK continued to generate impressive revenues, which grew nearly 70% year over year, reflecting the strength of the Company's differentiated product offerings and brand appeal, proprietary data-driven platform, omnichannel sales approach and our outstanding customer engagement," said Manish Joneja, Chief Executive Officer of BARK. "Through our pending merger with Northern Star, we are confident BARK will have the capital and resources necessary to accelerate our key strategic initiatives and further our position as the leading brand for dogs in the rapidly growing pet industry worldwide. We are excited about BARK's many growth opportunities ahead as we continue on our mission to make all dogs happy."

"BARK's strong fourth quarter and fiscal year performance further demonstrates the Company's outstanding execution as it continues to outpace the growth in the pet industry," stated Joanna Coles, Chairperson and Chief Executive Officer of Northern Star. "We believe that BARK's powerful business model and strong management team will drive long-term profitable growth and compelling shareholder value."

Preliminary Fiscal Fourth Quarter Details:

Revenue increased 79.0% to $112.2 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2021 as compared to $62.7 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2020. Direct to Consumer ("DTC") revenue increased 79.3% to $101.3 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2021 as compared to $56.5 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2020. The increase in DTC revenue was driven by the increase in Subscription Shipments combined with an increase in Average Order Value ("AOV"). Commerce revenue increased 76.8% to $10.9 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2021 as compared to $6.2 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2020. The increase in Commerce revenue was driven by an increase in Retail and BARK Home revenues.

Gross profit increased 75.1% to $68.0 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2021 from $38.8 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2020. Gross margin was 60.6% in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2021 compared to 61.9% in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2020. The decrease in gross margin in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 was due to higher inbound freight costs as a result of worldwide shipping congestion, combined with accommodations given to customers affected by shipment delays in December.

General and administrative expenses increased 77.8% to $55.6 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2021 from $31.3 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2020, primarily due to the increase in Subscription Shipments in the quarter as well as the continuing build out of new product line teams. As a percentage of revenue, general and administrative expenses decreased by 30 basis points to 49.6% in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2021 from 49.9% in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2020.

Advertising and marketing expenses increased 58.6% to $16.2 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2021 from $10.2 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2020. This increase was primarily related to materially higher New Subscriptions for the quarter when compared to the same period last year, combined with approximately comparable CAC offset slightly by a reduction in marketing expenses related to Retail. New Subscriptions were 264,000 in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021, compared to 153,000 in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020, a 72.5% increase compared to last year. CAC was $51.47, an increase of only 1.8% compared to last year. As a percentage of revenue, advertising and marketing expenses decreased 180 basis points to 14.5% in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2021 from 16.3% in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2020.

Net loss was $(7.1) million, with a net loss margin of (6.3)%, in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2021 as compared to a net loss of $(4.1) million, with a net loss margin of (6.6)%, in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2020.

Adjusted EBITDA was $0.2 million, or an Adjusted EBITDA margin of 0.2%, in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2021, as compared to an Adjusted EBITDA of $(0.8) million, or an Adjusted EBITDA margin of (1.3)%, in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2020.

Preliminary Fiscal Full Year 2021 Details:

Revenue increased 68.8% to $378.6 million in the fiscal year 2021 as compared to total revenue of $224.3 million in the fiscal year 2020. DTC revenue increased 63.6% to $334.0 million in the fiscal year 2021 as compared with $204.2 million in the fiscal year 2020. The increase in DTC revenue was primarily driven by a significant increase in Subscription Shipments, which grew by 4.0 million, or 52.5%, during the fiscal year. AOV grew 7.2% year over year also contributing to the increase in DTC revenue. Commerce revenue increased 121.1% to $44.6 million in the fiscal year 2021 as compared with $20.2 million in the fiscal year 2020. The increase in Commerce revenue was driven by an increase in Retail and BARK Home revenues.

Net loss was $(31.4) million, (8.3)% of revenue, in the fiscal year 2021 as compared with net loss of $(31.4) million, (14.0)% of revenue, in the fiscal year 2020. Contributing to the net loss in fiscal year 2021 was significantly higher year over year interest expense due to fees associated with early repayment of debt, as well as significantly higher stock based compensation on a year over year basis.

For the fiscal year 2021, Adjusted EBITDA was $(7.9) million, or (2.1)% of revenue, versus Adjusted EBITDA of $(17.8) million, or (7.9)% of revenue, for the fiscal year 2020. The change in Adjusted EBITDA is the result of an increase in revenue and gross profit for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021 in both Direct to Consumer and Commerce. In addition, lower than historical CAC as a result of decreased pricing for social media advertising due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic led to lower advertising and marketing expense as a percentage of revenue. As BARK grows its new businesses and media rates return to historic levels, the Company does not expect to maintain this low CAC.

Preliminary Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Highlights

The Company's cash and cash equivalents balance as of March 31, 2021 was $38.3 million compared with $9.7 million as of March 31, 2020. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had total debt outstanding of $115.7 million compared with $61.5 million as of March 31, 2020.

Inventories as of March 31, 2021 increased 95.1% to $77.5 million compared with $39.7 million as of March 31, 2020.

Fiscal Year 2022 Outlook

Based on information available as of May 18, 2021, BARK is issuing guidance for fiscal first quarter 2022 and reaffirming guidance for fiscal full year 2022 as follows:

For fiscal first quarter 2022, the Company expects:

Net revenue in the range of $116 million to $118 million , reflecting an approximate 56% year over year increase at the mid point of the range.

For fiscal full year 2022, the Company reaffirms its forecast included in the investor presentation furnished as an exhibit to Northern Star's Current Report on Form 8-K filed December 17, 2020, including:

Net revenue of $516 million .

. Net loss of $(41) million .

. Adjusted EBITDA of $(31) million .

Transaction Update

Norther Star's Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the "Annual Meeting") to consider the previously announced merger agreement between Northern Star and BARK has been set for May 28, 2021. Stockholders of record as of April 5, 2021 (the "Record Date") are eligible to vote at the Annual Meeting.

Conference Call Information

A conference call to discuss fourth quarter and fiscal 2021 results will be held today, May 18, 2021, at 6:30 a.m. ET. During the conference call, the Company may make comments concerning business and financial developments, trends and other business or financial matters. The Company's comments, as well as other matters discussed during the conference call, may contain or constitute information that has not been previously disclosed.

Those who wish to participate in the call may do so by dialing (866) 465-0807, conference ID 6479967. Any interested party will also have the opportunity to access the call via the Internet at https://investors.bark.co/. To listen to the live call, please go to the website at least 15 minutes early to register and download any necessary audio software. For those who cannot listen to the live broadcast, a recording will be available for 12 months after the date of the event. Recordings may be accessed at https://investors.bark.co/.



CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(UNAUDITED)

Fiscal Year 2020

Fiscal Year 2021

Quarter Ended

Fiscal Year Ended

Quarter Ended

Fiscal Year Ended

June 30,

2019

September

30, 2019

December

31, 2019

March 31,

2020

March 31,

2020

June 30,

2020

September

30, 2020

December

31, 2020

March 31,

2021

March 31,

2021

(in thousands)

(in thousands) Revenue $ 50,027



$ 52,455



$ 59,183



$ 62,670



$ 224,335



$ 74,808



$ 86,413



$ 105,175



$ 112,208



$ 378,604

Cost of revenue 19,703



19,195



26,161



23,862



88,921



27,888



34,859



45,674



44,243



152,664

Gross profit 30,324



33,260



33,022



38,808



135,414



46,920



51,554



59,501



67,965



225,940

Operating expenses:





































General and administrative 25,752



27,877



30,977



31,287



115,893



32,036



39,279



52,567



55,628



179,510

Advertising and marketing 7,650



11,153



17,101



10,243



46,147



11,575



12,958



26,250



16,246



67,029

Total operating expenses 33,402



39,030



48,078



41,530



162,040



43,611



52,237



78,817



71,874



246,539

Loss from operations (3,078)



(5,770)



(15,056)



(2,722)



(26,626)



3,309



(683)



(19,316)



(3,909)



(20,599)

Interest expense (1,105)



(1,308)



(1,421)



(1,587)



(5,421)



(1,514)



(1,906)



(4,961)



(2,542)



(10,923)

Other income, net 173



142



180



184



679



221



1,211



(696)



(605)



131

Loss before income taxes (4,010)



(6,936)



(16,297)



(4,125)



(31,368)



2,016



(1,378)



(24,973)



(7,056)



(31,391)

Provision for income taxes —



—



—



—



—



—



—



—



—



—

Net loss and comprehensive loss $ (4,010)



$ (6,936)



$ (16,297)



$ (4,125)



$ (31,368)



2,016



(1,378)



(24,973)



(7,056)



(31,391)

















GROSS PROFIT BY SEGMENT

(UNAUDITED)

Fiscal Year 2020

Fiscal Year 2021

Quarter Ended

Fiscal Year Ended

Quarter Ended

Fiscal Year Ended

June 30, September

30, December

31, March 31,

March 31,

June 30, September

30, December

31, March 31,

March 31,

2019 2019 2019 2020

2020

2020 2020 2020 2021

2021

(in thousands)

(in thousands) Direct to Consumer:

























Revenue $ 47,676

$ 47,972

$ 52,001

$ 56,502



$ 204,151



$ 67,099

$ 75,368

$ 90,202

$ 101,300



$ 333,970

Costs of revenue 18,168

16,740

23,241

21,041



79,191



24,116

29,052

36,866

38,010



128,044

Gross profit $ 29,508

$ 31,232

$ 28,760

$ 35,461



$ 124,960



$ 42,983

$ 46,316

$ 53,336

$ 63,290



$ 205,926

Commerce:



















—



—

Revenue $ 2,351

$ 4,483

$ 7,182

$ 6,168



$ 20,184



$ 7,709

$ 11,045

$ 14,973

$ 10,908



$ 44,634

Costs of revenue 1,535

2,454

2,920

2,821



9,730



3,772

5,807

8,808

6,233



24,620

Gross profit $ 816

$ 2,029

$ 4,262

$ 3,347



$ 10,454



$ 3,937

$ 5,237

$ 6,165

$ 4,675



$ 20,014

Consolidated:



















—



—

Revenue $ 50,027

$ 52,455

$ 59,183

$ 62,671



$ 224,335



$ 74,808

$ 86,413

$ 105,175

$ 112,208



$ 378,604

Costs of revenue 19,703

19,195

26,161

23,862



88,921



27,888

34,859

45,674

44,243



152,664

Gross profit $ 30,324

$ 33,260

$ 33,022

$ 38,808



$ 135,414



$ 46,920

$ 51,554

$ 59,501

$ 67,965



$ 225,940

















Key Performance Indicators

Fiscal Year 2020

Fiscal Year 2021

For the Quarter Ended

Fiscal Year Ended

For the Quarter Ended

Fiscal Year Ended

June 30, September 30, December 31, March 31,

March 31,

June 30, September 30, December 31, March 31,

March 31,

2019 2019 2019 2020

2020

2020 2020 2020 2021

2021







Subscription Shipments (in 000's) 1,812

1,801

1,971

2,034



7,618



2,368

2,675

3,113

3,463



11,619

Average Monthly Subscription Shipment Churn 7.0 % 8.0 % 6.1 % 8.9 %

7.5 %

6.2 % 5.3 % 6.5 % 5.4 %

5.9 % Active Subscriptions (in 000's) 1,033

1,075

1,175

1,207



1,207



1,382

1,499

1,729

1,826



1,826

New Subscriptions (in 000's) 102

142

230

153



627



303

252

381

264



1,200

CAC 57.31

57.68

56.47

50.56



55.44



30.83

43.98

60.50

51.47



47.55

LTV:CAC 4.1x

3.8x

4.2x

3.9x



3.9x



9.5x

7.4x

4.4x

6.6x



6.3x

Average Order Value 26.32

26.63

26.39

27.77



26.80



28.34

28.18

28.98

29.25



28.74



Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

BARK reports its financial results in accordance with GAAP. However, BARK's management believes that Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin, both non-GAAP financial measures, provide investors with additional useful information in evaluating its performance.

BARK calculates Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss), adjusted to exclude: (1) interest expense, (2) depreciation and amortization, (3) stock-based compensation expense, (4) change in fair value of warrants and derivatives, (5) sales and use tax expense, and (6) one time transaction costs associated with the financing and merger. BARK calculates Adjusted EBITDA margin by dividing Revenue for the period by Adjusted EBITDA for the period.

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are financial measures that are not required by, or presented in accordance with GAAP. BARK believes that Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin, when taken together with its financial results presented in accordance with GAAP, provides meaningful supplemental information regarding its operating performance and facilitates internal comparisons of its historical operating performance on a more consistent basis by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of its business, results of operations or outlook. In particular, BARK believes that the use of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are helpful to its investors as it is a measure used by management in assessing the health of its business, determining incentive compensation and evaluating its operating performance, as well as for internal planning and forecasting purposes.

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are presented for supplemental informational purposes only, have limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP. Some of the limitations of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin include that (1) the measures do not properly reflect capital commitments to be paid in the future, (2) although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the underlying assets may need to be replaced and Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin do not reflect these capital expenditures, (3) the measures do not consider the impact of stock-based compensation expense, which is an ongoing expense for BARK and (4) the measures do not reflect other non-operating expenses, including interest expense. In addition, its use of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies because they may not calculate Adjusted EBITDA or Adjusted EBITDA margin in the same manner, limiting its usefulness as a comparative measure. Because of these limitations, when evaluating BARK's performance, you should consider Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin alongside other financial measures, including its net income (loss) and other results stated in accordance with GAAP.

The following tables presents a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net income (loss), the most directly comparable financial measure stated in accordance with GAAP, and the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA margin, for the periods presented:



ADJUSTED EBITDA

Fiscal Year 2020

Fiscal Year 2021

Quarter Ended

Fiscal Year Ended

Quarter Ended

Fiscal Year Ended

June 30, September

30, December

31, March 31,

March 31,

June 30, September

30, December

31, March 31,

March 31,

2019 2019 2019 2020

2020

2020 2020 2020 2021

2021

(in thousands)

(in thousands) Net loss $ (4,011)

$ (6,936)

$ (16,296)

$ (4,124)



$ (31,367)



$ 2,016

$ (1,378)

$ (24,972)

$ (7,058)



$ (31,391)

Adjusted to exclude the following:

























Interest expense $ 1,105

$ 1,308

$ 1,420

1,587



5,421



1,514

1,906

4,961

2,542



10,923

Depreciation and amortization expense $ 257

$ 318

$ 375

448



1,397



509

528

660

708



2,405

Stock compensation expense $ 376

$ 245

$ 798

398



1,817



388

1,004

2,734

2,395



6,522

Change in fair value of warrants and derivatives $ (61)

$ (41)

$ (33)

39



(96)



(34)

(1,229)

1,599

594



931

Sales and use tax expense (1) $ 1,950

$ 1,591

$ 667

815



5,023



597

243

285

85



1,211

Transaction costs (2) $ —

$ —

$ —

—



—



—

—

630

916



1,545

Adjusted EBITDA $ (385)

$ (3,514)

$ (13,069)

$ (838)



$ (17,806)



$ 4,990

$ 1,075

$ (14,102)

$ 182



$ (7,854)

Net loss margin (8.02) % (13.22) % (27.54) % (6.58) %

(13.98) %

2.70 % (1.59) % (23.74) % (6.29) %

(8.29) % Adjusted EBITDA margin (0.77) % (6.70) % (22.08) % (1.34) %

(7.94) %

6.67 % 1.24 % (13.41) % 0.16 %

(2.07) %





(1) Sales and use tax expense relates to recording a liability for sales and use tax we did not collect from our customers. Historically, we had collected state or local sales, use, or other similar taxes in certain jurisdictions in which we only had physical presence. On June 21, 2018, the U.S. Supreme Court decided, in South Dakota v. Wayfair, Inc. that state and local jurisdictions may, at least in certain circumstances, enforce a sales and use tax collection obligation on remote vendors that have no physical presence in such jurisdiction. A number of states have positioned themselves to require sales and use tax collection by remote vendors and/or by online marketplaces. The details and effective dates of these collection requirements vary from state to state and accordingly, we recorded a liability in those periods in which we created economic nexus based on each state's requirements. Accordingly, we now collect, remit, and report sales tax in all states that impose a sales tax.



(2) Transactions costs represent non-recurring consulting and advisory costs with respect to the merger agreement entered into with Northern Star Acquisition Corp. on December 16, 2020.







BARKBOX, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS AS OF MARCH 31, 2021 AND 2020 (UNAUDITED) (In thousands, except share and per share data)



2021

2020 ASSETS





CURRENT ASSETS:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 38,278



$ 9,676

Accounts receivable—net 8,927



3,929

Prepaid expenses and other current assets 7,409



1,500

Inventory 77,454



39,696

Total current assets 132,068



54,801

PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT—NET 13,465



7,144

INTANGIBLE ASSETS—NET 2,070



1,341

OTHER NONCURRENT ASSETS 3,260



1,403

TOTAL ASSETS $ 150,863



$ 64,689

LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE CONVERTIBLE PREFERRED STOCK AND STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT





CURRENT LIABILITIES:





Accounts payable 50,501



38,584

Accrued and other current liabilities 44,605



21,416

Deferred revenue 27,177



13,282

Short-term debt —



45,184

Total current liabilities 122,283



118,466

LONG-TERM DEBT 115,729



16,346

OTHER LONG-TERM LIABILITIES 11,834



5,277

Total liabilities 249,846



140,089

COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES (Note 10)





REDEEMABLE CONVERTIBLE PREFERRED STOCK:





Series Seed preferred stock, par value $0.0001 per share—2,057,188 shares authorized, issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2021 and 2020 1,897



1,897

Series A preferred stock, par value $0.0001 per share—2,110,400 shares authorized, issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2021 and 2020 4,948



4,948

Series B preferred stock, par value $0.0001 per share—990,068 shares authorized, issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2021 and 2020 10,285



10,285

Series C preferred stock, par value $0.0001 per share—2,142,188 shares authorized, issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2021 and 2020 34,585



34,585

Series C-1 preferred stock, par value $0.0001 per share—710,716 shares authorized; 452,671 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2021 and 2020 8,272



8,272

Total redeemable convertible preferred stock 59,987



59,987

STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT:





Common stock, par value $0.0001 per share—18,600,000 and 17,000,000 shares authorized; 5,498,588 and 5,196,711 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively —



—

Treasury stock, at cost (4,764)



(4,755)

Additional paid-in capital 25,748



17,931

Accumulated deficit (179,954)



(148,563)

Total stockholders' deficit (158,970)



(135,387)

TOTAL LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE CONVERTIBLE PREFERRED STOCK AND STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT $ 150,863



$ 64,689









BARKBOX, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS FOR THE YEARS ENDED MARCH 31, 2021, AND 2020 (UNAUDITED) (In thousands)



2021

2020 Net cash used in operating activities $ (19,618)



$ (19,666)

Net cash used in investing activities (4,825)



(4,677)

Net cash provided by financing activities 54,498



22,678

Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 30,055



(1,665)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash — beginning of period 9,676



11,341

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash — end of period $ 39,731



$ 9,676









Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 38,278



$ 9,676

Restricted cash - Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,453



—

Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 39,731



$ 9,676



About BARK

BARK is the world's most dog-centric company, devoted to making dogs and their people happy with the best products, services and experiences. BARK's dog-obsessed team applies its unique, data-driven understanding of what makes each dog special to design playstyle-specific toys, wildly satisfying treats and wellness supplements, and dog-first experiences that foster the health and happiness of dogs everywhere. Founded in 2012, BARK loyally serves dogs nationwide with monthly subscription services, BarkBox and Super Chewer; a curated e-commerce experience on BarkShop.com; custom collections via its retail partner network, including Target and Amazon; wellness products that meet your dogs' needs with BARK Bright; and a meal personalization and delivery service for dogs BARK Eats. At BARK, we want to be the people our dogs think we are and promise to be their voice until every dog reaches its full tail-wagging potential. Sniff around at bark.co for more information.

About Northern Star Acquisition Corp.

Northern Star Acquisition Corp. is a special purpose acquisition company whose management team and Board of Directors are composed of veteran consumer, media, technology, retail and finance industry executives and founders, including Joanna Coles, Chairperson and Chief Executive Officer, and Jonathan Ledecky, President and Chief Operating Officer. Ms. Coles is a creative media and technology executive who in her previous roles as editor of two leading magazines and Chief Content Officer of Hearst Magazines developed an extensive network of relationships at the intersection of technology, fashion and beauty. Ms. Coles currently serves as a special advisor to Cornell Capital, a $7 billion private investment firm, and is on the board at Snap Inc., Sonos, Density Software, and on the global advisory board of global payments company Klarna. Mr. Ledecky is a seasoned businessman with over 35 years of investment and operational experience. He has executed hundreds of acquisitions across multiple industries and raised over $25 billion in debt and equity. He is also co-owner of the National Hockey League's New York Islanders franchise. For additional information, please visit https://northernstaric.com.

Key Performance Indicators

BARK measures its business using both financial and operating data and use the following metrics and measures (among others) to assess the near-term and long-term performance of its overall business, including identifying trends, formulating financial projections, making strategic decisions, assessing operational efficiencies, and monitoring our business. BARK present a number of key performance indicators to assist investors in understanding its operating results on an on-going basis. These key performance indicators may also assist investors in making comparisons of BARK's operating results with those of other companies.

In assessing the performance of the business during the twelve months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020, BARK's management reviewed the following key performance indicators, each of which is described below:

Subscription Shipments: BARK defines Subscription Shipments as the total number of subscription product shipments shipped in a given period. Subscription Shipments does not include gift subscriptions or one-time subscription shipments.

BARK defines Subscription Shipments as the total number of subscription product shipments shipped in a given period. Subscription Shipments does not include gift subscriptions or one-time subscription shipments. Active Subscriptions: BARK defines Active Subscriptions as the total number of unique product subscriptions with at least one shipment during the last 12 months. Active Subscriptions does not include gift subscriptions or one-time subscription purchases.

BARK defines Active Subscriptions as the total number of unique product subscriptions with at least one shipment during the last 12 months. Active Subscriptions does not include gift subscriptions or one-time subscription purchases. Average Monthly Subscription Shipment Churn: Average Monthly Subscription Shipment Churn is calculated as the average number of subscriptions that have been cancelled in the last three months, divided by the average monthly active subscriptions in the last three months. The number of cancellations used to calculate Average Monthly Subscription Shipment Churn is net of the number of subscriptions reactivated during the last three months.

Average Monthly Subscription Shipment Churn is calculated as the average number of subscriptions that have been cancelled in the last three months, divided by the average monthly active subscriptions in the last three months. The number of cancellations used to calculate Average Monthly Subscription Shipment Churn is net of the number of subscriptions reactivated during the last three months. New Subscriptions: BARK defines New Subscriptions as the number of unique subscriptions with their first shipment occurring in a period.

BARK defines New Subscriptions as the number of unique subscriptions with their first shipment occurring in a period. Average Order Value ("AOV"): Direct to Consumer revenue for the period divided by Subscription Shipments for the same period.

Direct to Consumer revenue for the period divided by Subscription Shipments for the same period. Customer Acquisition Cost ("CAC"): Customer Acquisition Cost ("CAC") is a measure of the cost to acquire New Subscriptions in its Direct to Consumer business segment. CAC is a monthly measure defined as media spend in BARK's Direct to Consumer business segment in the period indicated, divided by total New Subscriptions in such period.

Customer Acquisition Cost ("CAC") is a measure of the cost to acquire New Subscriptions in its Direct to Consumer business segment. CAC is a monthly measure defined as media spend in BARK's Direct to Consumer business segment in the period indicated, divided by total New Subscriptions in such period. Lifetime Value ("LTV"): Lifetime Value is the dollar value of each subscription as measured by the cumulative Direct to Consumer Gross Profit for the average life of the subscription.

