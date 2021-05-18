The Chemours Company: Chemours to Supply Lower GWP Refrigerant to Three Ice Rink Venues in Beijing

BEIJING, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Chemours Company has achieved a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Beijing National Aquatics Center, Beijing National Indoor Stadium and Wukesong Sports Centre for use of Opteon™ lower global warming potential (GWP) refrigerants at the three venues. Participating in the MoU signing ceremony were Ms. Gui Lin, Chief of General Planning Division, Venue Planning and Construction Department of Beijing Organising Committee for the 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games, Mr. Yang Qiyong, General Manager of Beijing National Aquatics Center, Mr. Wang Yue, General Manager of Beijing National Indoor Stadium, Mr. Ma Xin, Vice President of Wukesong Sports Centre, Mr. Alec Yan, Asia Pacific Senior Business Director of The Chemours Company. This agreement supports the adoption of more sustainable solutions for the ice rink venues to help reduce the overall carbon footprint.

Chemours is a leader in the refrigeration industry with more than 85 years of experience in innovative thermal solutions. Chemours Opteon™ refrigerants offer low-GWP, non-ozone depleting, and high-performance solutions. Since 2018, Chemours has supported the sports community with sustainable refrigerant solutions through their partnership with the National Hockey League (NHL®).

Beijing National Aquatics Center, Beijing National Indoor Stadium and Wukesong Sports Centre were main venues for 2008 Beijing Summer Olympic Games, and will be hosting hockey and curling ice games during the 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games. To support the mission of being "green, open, inclusive and clean" and to adopt more sustainable solutions, the venues in consultation with equipment suppliers, design engineers and service providers, selected Opteon™ XP40 (R-449A) refrigerant to provide reliable performance at the demanding low temperatures required for operating their facilities. Opteon™ XP40 provides a ~65% reduction in global warming potential (GWP) over hydrofluorocarbon (HFC) refrigerants used previously, while cost-effectively enabling an energy efficient system design.

"Three ice making units of Ice Cube have been charged with Opteon™ XP40," said Mr. Yang Qiyong, General Manager of Beijing National Aquatics Center. "This project saves 4% of the charge compared to other refrigerants and saves installation costs. During the test games in 2019 and in April 2021, the ice making units performed well and have guaranteed excellent ice surface temperature.

"We commend the efforts of the venues to adopt a refrigerant with significantly lower GWP," said Alisha Bellezza, President of Thermal & Specialized Solutions at Chemours. "This sets an example that positive steps can be made towards environmental sustainability, without sacrificing system performance or economic sustainability."

After redesign and retrofit, ice making units and systems that are charged with Opteon™ XP40 have been installed in Beijing National Aquatics Center and Beijing National Indoor Stadium. Wukesong Sports Centre, which was equipped with refrigeration pipes at construction in 2006, changed out their old ice making units. The new units have also adopted Opteon™ XP40 which brings more energy efficiency and lower environmental impact.

In a series of testing games that have been held, the ice surface of the three venues has been well received by the participating athletes, which has successfully ensured the operation of the games, and has effectively reduced the environmental impact.

Watch the latest video to learn more about the three ice venues and Opteon™ refrigerants.

About The Chemours Company

The Chemours Company (Chemours or the Company) (NYSE: CC) is a global leader in Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions providing its customers with solutions in a wide range of industries with market-defining products, application expertise and chemistry-based innovations. We deliver customized solutions with a wide range of industrial and specialty chemicals products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration, and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining and oil and gas. Our flagship products include prominent brands such as Ti-Pure™, Opteon™, Freon™, Nafion™, Krytox™, Teflon™, and Viton™. In 2019, Chemours was named to Newsweek's list of America's Most Responsible Companies. The company has approximately 6,500 employees and 30 manufacturing sites serving approximately 3,300 customers in approximately 120 countries. Chemours is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware and is listed on the NYSE under the symbol CC.

For more information, we invite you to visit chemours.com or follow us on Twitter @Chemours or LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements provide current expectations of future events based on certain assumptions and include any statement that does not directly relate to a historical or current fact. The words "believe," "expect," "will," "anticipate," "plan," "estimate," "target," "project" and similar expressions, among others, generally identify "forward-looking statements," which speak only as of the date such statements were made. These forward-looking statements may address, among other things, the outcome or resolution of any pending or future environmental liabilities, the commencement, outcome or resolution of any regulatory inquiry, investigation or proceeding, the initiation, outcome or settlement of any litigation, changes in environmental regulations in the U.S. or other jurisdictions that affect demand for or adoption of our products, anticipated future operating and financial performance for our segments individually and our company as a whole, business plans, prospects, targets, goals and commitments, capital investments and projects and target capital expenditures, plans for dividends or share repurchases, sufficiency or longevity of intellectual property protection, cost reductions or savings targets, plans to increase profitability and growth, our ability to make acquisitions, integrate acquired businesses or assets into our operations, and achieve anticipated synergies or cost savings, all of which are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and expectations of future events that may not be accurate or realized. These statements are not guarantees of future performance. Forward-looking statements also involve risks and uncertainties that are beyond Chemours' control. In addition, the current COVID-19 pandemic has significantly impacted the national and global economy and commodity and financial markets, which has had and we expect will continue to have a negative impact on our financial results. The full extent and impact of the pandemic is unknown and to date has included extreme volatility in financial and commodity markets, a significant slowdown in economic activity, and increased predictions of a global recession. The public and private sector response has led to significant restrictions on travel, temporary business closures, quarantines, stock market volatility, and a general reduction in consumer and commercial activity globally. Matters outside our control have affected our business and operations and may or may continue to limit travel of employees to our business units domestically and internationally, adversely affect the health and welfare of our personnel, significantly reduce the demand for our products, hinder our ability to provide goods and services to customers, cause disruptions in our supply chains, adversely affect our business partners or cause other unpredictable events. Additionally, there may be other risks and uncertainties that Chemours is unable to identify at this time or that Chemours does not currently expect to have a material impact on its business. Factors that could cause or contribute to these differences include the risks, uncertainties and other factors discussed in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 and in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020. Chemours assumes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement for any reason, except as required by law.

CONTACT:

NEWS MEDIA

Thomas Sueta

Director, Corporate Communications

+1.302.773.3903



INVESTORS

Jonathan Lock

VP, Corporate Development and Investor Relations

+1.302.773.2263



NHL and the NHL Shield are registered trademarks of the National Hockey League.

SOURCE The Chemours Company