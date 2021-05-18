DJ AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING MARKETS SRI UCITS ETF DR - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING MARKETS SRI UCITS ETF DR - USD (C) (EMSRI) AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING MARKETS SRI UCITS ETF DR - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s) 18-May-2021 / 12:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING MARKETS SRI UCITS ETF DR - USD (C) DEALING DATE: 17/05/2021 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 64.9914 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 8969051 CODE: EMSRI =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1861138961 Category Code: NAV TIDM: EMSRI Sequence No.: 105839 EQS News ID: 1197874 End of Announcement EQS News Service

