Dienstag, 18.05.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 658 internationalen Medien
Hot Stock: Hoch hinaus!? Die große Kursrallye II….
18.05.2021 | 12:49
AMUNDI ETF MSCI BRAZIL: Net Asset Value(s)

DJ AMUNDI ETF MSCI BRAZIL: Net Asset Value(s) 

AMUNDI ETF MSCI BRAZIL (BRZ) 
AMUNDI ETF MSCI BRAZIL: Net Asset Value(s) 
18-May-2021 / 12:17 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Net Asset Value(s) 
FUND: AMUNDI ETF MSCI BRAZIL 
DEALING DATE: 17/05/2021 
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 47.8132 
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 255247 
CODE: BRZ 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      LU1437024992 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      BRZ 
Sequence No.:  105799 
EQS News ID:  1197834 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1197834&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 18, 2021 06:18 ET (10:18 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
