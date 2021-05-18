https://immatics.com/: Immatics Announces First Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Business Update

D ata update for ongoing ACTengine IMA200 clinical trial series demonstrate d first anti-tumor activity in heavily pre-treated solid cancer patients during early phases of dose escalation

Next ACTengine data update for dose level s 2 and 3 on track for H2 2021

P reclinical proof-of-concept for second TCR Bispecifics (TCER) program IMA402 against the frequently expressed cancer target PRAME announced

Cashand cash equivalents as well as other financial assets of $254.0 million(€216.7 million1)as of March 31, 2021 provide cash reach into 2023

Tuebingen, Germany and Houston, TX, May 18, 2021 - ImmaticsN.V.(NASDAQ: IMTX; "Immatics"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company active in the discovery and development of T cell redirecting cancer immunotherapies, today reported financial results and provided a business update for the quarter ended March 31, 2021.

"In the first quarter of 2021, we reported first anti-tumor activity at the initial dose levels of our ACTengine IMA200 clinical trial series which indicates the potential of our engineered Adoptive Cell Therapy approach. We continue to scale up enrollment by initiating additional trial sites in the US and Europe - and now look forward to treating patients at target dose levels and provide a next update in the second half of 2021," said Harpreet Singh, Ph.D., CEO of Immatics. "In addition, we are on track with our first clinical trial application for TCER towards the end of this year. By engaging two therapeutic modalities, Adoptive Cell Therapy and TCR Bispecifics, we are aiming to address a broad cancer patient population with an urgent need for new therapeutic options."

First Quarter 2021 and Subsequent Company Progress

Adoptive Cell Therapy Programs

ACTengine IMA200 series - Immatics provided a clinical data update (https://investors.immatics.com/news-releases/news-release-details/immatics-presents-data-update-dose-escalation-ongoing-actenginer)from three ongoing ACTengine Phase 1 trials (https://investors.immatics.com/news-releases/news-release-details/immatics-presents-data-update-dose-escalation-ongoing-actenginer) for its engineered Adoptive Cell Therapy approach (also known as TCR-T) in March. The combined data readout during early phases of dose escalation for the ACTengine programs, IMA201, IMA202 and IMA203, indicated first anti-tumor activity with tumor shrinkage observed in 8 out of 10 patients including one unconfirmed partial response as of data cut-off. This was consistent with the observed robust engraftment, persistence and tumor infiltration of infused ACTengine T cells. Overall, the product candidates demonstrated a manageable safety and tolerability profile.

The ACTengine trials continue to recruit according to plan with eight trial sites active in both Europe and the US. A data update is expected in H2 2021 with additional patients being treated, including initial data from patients treated at the target dose.

The fourth program of the ACTengine IMA200 series, IMA204, is directed at the novel tumor stroma target COL6A3 exon 6 expressed in a large variety of solid cancers. IMA204 is utilizing a next-generation CD8-independent T cell receptor. Following a scientific advice meeting2 with Paul-Ehrlich-Institute (PEI) in May, the Federal German regulatory authority, submission of a clinical trial application (CTA) remains on track for Q4 2021.





TCR Bispecifics Programs

IMA402 - Immatics provided preclinical proof-of-concept data (https://investors.immatics.com/news-releases/news-release-details/immatics-presents-preclinical-proof-concept-data-tcr-0)for (https://investors.immatics.com/news-releases/news-release-details/immatics-presents-preclinical-proof-concept-data-tcr-0)its second TCER program, IMA402 (https://investors.immatics.com/news-releases/news-release-details/immatics-presents-preclinical-proof-concept-data-tcr-0), at the Annual PEGS Boston Protein Engineering and Cell Therapy Summit in May. The IMA402 candidate targets an Immatics-validated peptide derived from PRAME, a protein that is frequently expressed in many solid cancers, thereby supporting the program's potential to address a broad cancer patient population. IMA402 demonstrated tumor cell killing in vitro and lead to consistent tumor reduction including complete regression of established tumors in an in vivo mouse model. Immatics has selected a clinical lead candidate for the IMA402 program and initiated manufacturing activities to advance this program towards the Investigational New Drug (IND) stage and clinical development.

The company's first TCER program, IMA401 remains on track for submission of a clinical trial application (CTA) by year end 2021. The company had announced preclinical proof-of-concept data for IMA401 (https://investors.immatics.com/news-releases/news-release-details/immatics-presents-preclinical-proof-concept-data-tcr-bispecifics) in last quarter of 2020.

First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Cash Position: Cash and cash equivalents as well as other financial assets total €216.7 million ($254.0 million1) as of March 31, 2021. compared to €232.0 million ($272.0 million1) as of December 31, 2020.

Revenue: Total revenue, consisting of revenue from collaboration agreements, was €7.4 million ($8.7 million1) for the three months ended March 31, 2021, compared to €7.0 million ($8.2 million1) for the three months ended March 31, 2020.

Research and Development Expenses: R&D expenses were €23.0 million ($27.0 million1) for the three months ended March 31, 2021, compared to €12.2 million ($14.4 million1) for the three months ended March 31, 2020. The increase is mainly due to increased share-based compensation (€4.5 million; $5.3 million1) as well as higher operating expenses due to increased clinical and manufacturing activities.

General and Administrative Expenses: G&A expenses were €8.4 million ($9.9 million1) for the three months ended March 31, 2021, compared to €6.2 million ($7.3 million1) for the three months ended March 31, 2020. The increase is mainly due to increased share-based compensation (€3.1 million; $3.7 million1), partly offset by one-time transaction costs of the NASDAQ listing in connection with the ARYA merger in July 2020.

Net Loss: Net loss was €21.6 million ($25.3 million1) for the three months ended March 31, 2021, compared to €8.6 million ($10.1 million1) for the three months ended March 31, 2020.

Upcoming Investor Conferences

Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference - June 1-3, 2021

Goldman Sachs 42nd Annual Global Healthcare Conference - June 8-11, 2021

To see the full list of events and presentations, visit www.investors.immatics.com/events-presentations.

Full financial statements can be found in the current report on Form 6-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

1 All amounts translated using the exchange rate published by the European Central Bank in effect as of March 31, 2021 (1 EUR = 1.1725 USD).

2 Equivalent to a pre-IND meeting at FDA.

About ACTengine IMA200 series

Each of the product candidates of the IMA200 series is based on Immatics' proprietary ACTengine approach in which the patient's own T cells are genetically engineered to express a novel, proprietary TCR directed against a defined cancer target. The modified T cells are then reinfused into the patient to attack the tumor, an approach also known as TCR-T. ACTengine programs IMA201, IMA202 and IMA203 are currently in clinical development for the treatment of solid tumor indications, both in the US and in Germany. All ACTengine product candidates can be rapidly manufactured utilizing a proprietary manufacturing process designed to enhance T cell engraftment and persistence in vivo.

The ACTengine T cell products are manufactured at the Evelyn H. Griffin Stem Cell Therapeutics Research Laboratory in collaboration with UTHealth and co-funded by the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas (CPRIT).

About TCER

Immatics' TCER molecules are antibody-like "off-the-shelf" biologics that leverage the body's immune system by redirecting and activating T cells towards cancer cells expressing a specific tumor target. To do so, the proprietary biologics are engineered to have two binding regions. The first region contains an affinity- and stability-improved TCR that binds specifically to the cancer target on the cell surface presented by a human leukocyte antigen (HLA) molecule. The second region is derived from an antibody domain that recruits endogenous T cells to the tumor to become activated. The design of the TCER molecules enables the activation of any T cell in the body to attack the tumor, regardless of the T cells' intrinsic specificity. In addition, the TCER molecule has a Fc-part conferring stability, half-life extension and enhanced manufacturability.

About Immatics

Immatics combines the discovery of true targets for cancer immunotherapies with the development of the right T cell receptors with the goal of enabling a robust and specific T cell response against these targets. This deep know-how is the foundation for our pipeline of Adoptive Cell Therapies and TCR Bispecifics as well as our partnerships with global leaders in the pharmaceutical industry. We are committed to delivering the power of T cells and to unlocking new avenues for patients in their fight against cancer.

Immatics intends to use its website www.immatics.comas a means of disclosing material non-public information. For regular updates you can also follow us on Twitterand LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may be considered forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or Immatics' future financial or operating performance. For example, statements concerning the timing of product candidates and Immatics' focus on partnerships to advance its strategy are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may", "should", "expect", "intend", "will", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "predict", "potential" or "continue", or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by Immatics and its management, are inherently uncertain. New risks and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible to predict all risks and uncertainties. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to, various factors beyond management's control including general economic conditions and other risks, uncertainties and factors set forth in filings with the SEC. Nothing in this presentation should be regarded as a representation by any person that the forward-looking statements set forth herein will be achieved or that any of the contemplated results of such forward-looking statements will be achieved. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Immatics undertakes no duty to update these forward-looking statements.

For more information, please contact:

For Media Inquiries Investor Relations Contact Jacob Verghese or Stephanie May John Graziano Trophic Communications Solebury Trout Phone: +49 89 2388 7731 Phone: +1 646 378 2942 immatics@trophic.eu (mailto:immatics@trophic.eu) jgraziano@soleburytrout.com (mailto:jgraziano@soleburytrout.com)





Immatics N.V. Anja Heuer Jordan Silverstein Corporate Communications Head of Strategy Phone: +49 89 540415-606 Phone: +1 281 810 7545 media@immatics.com (mailto:media@immatics.com) InvestorRelations@immatics.com (mailto:InvestorRelations@immatics.com)









Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position of Immatics N.V.





As of March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 (Euros in thousands) Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 195,333 207,530 Other financial assets 21,322 24,448 Accounts receivable 575 1,250 Other current assets 4,766 5,763 Total current assets 221,996 238,991 Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 7,981 7,868 Intangible assets 920 914 Right-of-use assets 6,286 6,149 Other non-current assets 589 724 Total non-current assets 15,776 15,655 Total assets 237,772 254,646 Liabilities and shareholders' deficit Current liabilities Provisions 971 51 Accounts payable 10,304 10,052 Deferred revenue 53,334 46,600 Lease liabilities 1,978 1,881 Other current liabilities 1,416 2.025 Total current liabilities 68,003 60,609 Non-current liabilities Deferred revenue 71,707 85,475 Lease liabilities 4,375 4,306 Total non-current liabilities 76,082 89,781 Shareholders' equity Share capital 629 629 Share premium 581,643 573,339 Accumulated deficit (483,851) (462,253) Other reserves (4,734) (7,459) Total shareholders' equity 93,687 104,256 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 237,772 254,646





Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Loss of Immatics N.V.

Three months ended

March 31, 2021 2020 (Euros in thousands,

except share and per

share data)



Revenue from collaboration agreements 7,403 7,040 Research and development expenses (23,049) (12,246) General and administrative expenses (8,431) (6,188) Other income 239 113 Operating result (23,838) (11,281) Financial income 3,464 2,730 Financial expenses (1,224) (29) Financial result 2,240 2,701 Loss before taxes (21,598) (8,580) Taxes on income - - ( Net loss (21,598) (8,580) Attributable to: Equity holders of the parent (21,598) (8,306) Non-controlling interest - (274) Net loss (21,598) (8,580) Net loss per share-basic and diluted (0.34) (0.25) Weighted average shares outstanding-basic and diluted 62,908,791 33,093,838





Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Loss of Immatics N.V.

Three months ended March 31, Notes 2021 2020 (Euros in thousands) Net Loss (21,598) (8,580) Other comprehensive loss Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss, net of tax - - Currency translation differences from foreign operations 2,725 (692) Total comprehensive loss for the period (18,873) (9,272) Attributable to: Equity holders of the parent (18,873) (8,998) Non-controlling interest - (274) Total comprehensive loss for the period (18,873) (9,272)





Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows of Immatics N.V.

Three months ended March 31, 2021 2020 (Euros in thousands) Cash flows from operating activities Loss before taxation (21,598) (8,580) Adjustments for: Interest income (49) (319) Depreciation and amortization 1,094 1,048 Interest expense 70 28 Equity settled share-based payment 8,304 39 MD Anderson compensation expense - 37 (Decrease) Increase in other liabilities resulting from share appreciation rights - 689 Net foreign exchange differences 318 (786) Changes in working capital Decrease (increase) in accounts receivable 676 625 (Increase) decrease in other assets 1,207 (372) Increase in accounts payable and other current liabilities (6,645) (3,990) Interest received 36 159 Interest paid (70) (28) Net cash provided by/(used in) operating activities (16,657) (11,450) Cash flows from investing activities Payments for property, plant and equipment (565) (2,382) Cash paid for investments classified in Other financial assets (21,322) (32,859) Cash received from maturity of investments classified in Other financial assets 24,448 16,023 Payments for intangible assets (6) (5) Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment 4 - Net cash provided by/(used in) investing activities 2,559 (19,223) Cash flows from financing activities Payments for leases (482) (611) Net cash provided by/(used in) financing activities (482) (611) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (14,580) (31,284) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 207,530 103,353 Effects of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 2,383 133 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 195,333 72,202

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Changes in Shareholders' equity (deficit) of Immatics N.V.