Visionary technology creator will help drive future innovations in single cell microscopy applications

ONI, a rapidly growing company redefining the boundaries of microscopy with its Nanoimager platform that enables imaging of individual molecules in living cells, today announced that Tyler Ralston, PhD, has joined the company as Chief Technology Officer (CTO). In this role, Dr. Ralston will provide leadership, strategic vision and oversee the research and development for advancing ONI's technology. ONI has developed and started commercializing transformative single molecule microscopy solutions that have significant impact on scientific discoveries in the emerging area of extracellular vesicles research as well as applied markets, such as immuno-oncology and virus detection.

Tyler Ralston, Chief Technology Officer, ONI (Photo: Business Wire)

"We are delighted to welcome Tyler to the ONI team. He has a unique track record of inventing breakthrough technologies and integrating them into products with great user experience so that they become accessible for everyone. Tyler's and ONI's vision for the future is perfectly aligned and the team is very much looking forward to working with him to pioneer innovations that will enable incredible biomedical discoveries and applications for our customers," said Bo Jing, CEO of ONI.

Dr. Ralston joins ONI from the 4Catalyzer incubator, where he most recently served as CTO for Tesseract. Over his tenure at 4Catalyzer, Dr. Ralston was the co-founder and helped lead the development for many technologies, including the Butterfly Network (NYSE: BFLY) Ultrasound-on-Chip technology, the Hyperfine Research portable MRI system and Tesseract iC ophthalmic imaging system. Dr. Ralston also brings rich technical experience from Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory and Massachusetts Institute of Technology Lincoln Laboratory, where he helped develop and advance programs in optical and radar imaging systems. He has over 100 patents and received a PhD from University of Illinois-Urbana Champaign.

"ONI is a truly innovative company," said Dr. Ralston. "I am absolutely thrilled to be joining such a revolutionary, high-growth company and team with a mission for advancing so many impactful applications. I look forward to working with the ONI team and to further build out the amazing technology and applications."

About ONI

ONI is a rapidly growing company developing microscopy solutions to help accelerate human discovery and fight disease by enabling everyone to see and understand the microscopic details of life. ONI's first product, the Nanoimager, is a desktop-sized, single molecule microscopy platform capable of visualizing, tracking and imaging individual molecules in living cells. Nanoimager has been adopted by more than 100 customers in 25 countries. ONI was founded in 2016 as a spin-out of Oxford University and has its headquarters in San Diego. For more information, visit oni.bio and follow ONI on Twitter @oniHQ and LinkedIn @ONI.

