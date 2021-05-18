DGAP-News: ReShape Lifesciences Inc.
Obalon Therapeutics Stockholders Special Meeting Adjourned to May 25, 2021
Urging all Shareholders to Vote For Proposals Related to Merger with ReShape LifeSciences Inc.
Meeting to be held via Webcast at 8:30 a.m. Pacific
SAN DIEGO, CA - May 18, 2021 - Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: OBLN), a vertically integrated medical technology company with the first and only FDA-approved swallowable gas-filled intragastric balloon system for the treatment of obesity, announced that the special shareholders meeting for Obalon Stockholders (the "Special Meeting") on May 13, 2021 was convened without a quorum and adjourned until Tuesday, May 25, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. PT to allow more time for stockholders to vote.
Regardless of the number of shares owned, all stockholders are encouraged to have their voices heard in relation to this imperative matter concerning their vested interests by voting prior to the Special Meeting. To achieve a quorum for the Special Meeting, a majority of voting power of the shares of Company stock entitled to vote must be present or represented by proxy.
Obalon stockholders as of the close of business on April 7, 2021, the record date for the special meeting, are eligible to vote and attend the virtual special meeting even if they do not currently hold those shares. The Obalon board of directors has recommended that the Obalon stockholders vote FOR each of the proposals.
All materials regarding the Obalon special meeting are available at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/OBLN2021SM.
Remember, Your Vote Is Important, No Matter How Many or How Few Shares You Own
HOW TO VOTE
If you have questions or require assistance in voting your proxy, please call our proxy solicitor MacKenzie Partners toll-free at (800) 322-2885 or by email at proxy@mackenziepartners.com for assistance.
