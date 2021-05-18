Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 18.05.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 658 internationalen Medien
Hot Stock: Hoch hinaus!? Die große Kursrallye II….
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2P362 ISIN: US6544051096 Ticker-Symbol: 2Q3 
Tradegate
18.05.21
11:38 Uhr
0,921 Euro
-0,030
-3,11 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
9 METERS BIOPHARMA INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
9 METERS BIOPHARMA INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,9320,96813:49
0,9320,96813:49
ACCESSWIRE
18.05.2021 | 13:32
53 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. to Present at Oppenheimer's Rare & Orphan Disease Summit

RALEIGH, NC / ACCESSWIRE / May 18, 2021 / 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR), a clinical-stage company focused on rare and unmet needs in gastroenterology, today announced that the Company's CEO, John Temperato will present a corporate update at Oppenheimer's
Rare & Orphan Disease Summit and invites investors to participate via webcast and in one-on-one meetings. Please see additional details below:

Oppenheimer's Rare & Orphan Disease Summit

Date: May 21, 2021
Time: 3:45 - 4:25 p.m. (ET)
Participation: Management will be available for 1-on-1 meetings
Webcast: https://wsw.com/webcast/oppenheimer12/nmtr/2813759

* a replay will be available following the presentation for 90 days

Please contact your representative at Oppenheimer & Co. to schedule a virtual one-on-one meeting with 9 Meters during the respective conference.

For more information about Oppenheimer's Rare & Orphan Disease Summit, please refer to the conference website.

About 9 Meters Biopharma
9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. ("the Company") is a rare and unmet needs-focused gastroenterology company. The Company is advancing vurolenatide, a proprietary long-acting GLP-1 agonist, into a Phase 2 trial for short bowel syndrome (SBS), a rare, orphan disease, as well as larazotide, a Phase 3 tight junction regulator being evaluated for symptom improvement in non-responsive celiac disease.

For more information, please visit www.9meters.com or follow 9 Meters on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Corporate Contacts:

Edward J. Sitar
Chief Financial Officer
9 Meters Biopharma, Inc.
investor-relations@9meters.com
www.9meters.com

Media Contact:

Veronica Eames
LifeSci Communications, LLC
veames@lifescicomms.com
203-942-4626

Investor Contact:

Corey Davis, Ph.D.
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
cdavis@lifesciadvisors.com
212-915-2577

SOURCE: 9 Meters Biopharma



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/647477/9-Meters-Biopharma-Inc-to-Present-at-Oppenheimers-Rare-Orphan-Disease-Summit

9 METERS BIOPHARMA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
Diesen Artikel auf Deutsch lesen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.