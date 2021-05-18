Anzeige
Dienstag, 18.05.2021
PR Newswire
18.05.2021 | 13:39
Menhaden Plc - AGM Update

London, May 18

18 May 2021

Menhaden PLC

(the "Company")

Annual General Meeting 12 noon 3 June 2021

In the absence of official guidance giving certainty as to whether a physical AGM will be possible or practical on 3 June 2021, as presaged in the annual report, the Company's AGM will be held by means of a webinar. If you would like to attend the meeting please register at https://www.menhaden.com/agm. The formal AGM business will be followed by a presentation from the portfolio managers. As advised in the annual report, shareholders should register their proxy votes online ahead of the meeting by visiting www.signalshares.com and following instructions. Shareholders should send any questions they may have to the Company Secretary at info@frostrow.com. There will also be an opportunity to submit questions during the webinar.

Frostrow Capital LLP
Company Secretary
Tel: 020 3709 8733

