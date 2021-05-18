Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 18.05.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 658 internationalen Medien
Hot Stock: Hoch hinaus!? Die große Kursrallye II….
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 909386 ISIN: US9001487019 Ticker-Symbol: GBKB 
Frankfurt
18.05.21
08:05 Uhr
0,750 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TURKIYE GARANTI BANKASI AS ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TURKIYE GARANTI BANKASI AS ADR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,7500,81515:07
Dow Jones News
18.05.2021 | 14:01
87 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Coupon Payment of Subordinated Debt Securities to Qualified Investors

DJ Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Coupon Payment of Subordinated Debt Securities to Qualified Investors 

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD) 
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Coupon Payment of Subordinated Debt Securities to Qualified Investors 
18-May-2021 / 12:30 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
TO: Investment Community 
FROM: Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations 
SUBJECT: Coupon Payment of Subordinated Debt Securities to Qualified Investors 
 
 
DATE: May 17, 2021 
 
 
 
The fifth coupon payment of the subordinated Debt Securities that meet the criteria for the inclusion in Tier 2 Capital 
in the nominal value of TRY 750,000,000 with a maturity of 3653 days with 3 months coupon payments indexed to BIST 
TLREF index; is done on 17.05.2021 . 
 
Board Decision Date 30.07.2019

Related Issue Limit Info 

Currency Unit       TRY             TRY 
Limit           7,000,000,000        20.000.000.000 
Issue Limit Security Type Subordinated Debt Securities Dept Securities 
Sale Type         Sale To Qualified Investors Public Offering-Sale To Qualified Investor 
Domestic / Oversea    Domestic           Domestic

Capital Market Instrument To Be Issued Info 

Type                      Bond 
Maturity Date                  14.02.2030 
Maturity (Day)                 3653 
Interest Rate Type               FRN 
Sale Type                    Sale To Qualified Investors 
ISIN Code                    TRSGRAN23013 
Starting Date of Sale              12.02.2020 
Ending Date of Sale               13.02.2020 
Maturity Starting Date             14.02.2020 
Nominal Value of Capital Market Instrument Sold 750,000,000 
Coupon Number                  40 
Redemption Date                 14.02.2030 
Payment Date                  14.02.2030

Was The Payment Made? No No 

Redemption Plan of Capital Market Instrument Sold 
 
Coupon Number  Payment  Record   Payment       Interest   Interest Rate         Exchange Was the 
         Day    Date    Date    Interest Rate- Yearly - Yearly    Payment Amount Rate   Payment 
                         Rate (%) Simple (%)  Compound (%)              Made? 
 
 
1        14.05.2020 13.05.2020 14.05.2020 3,0534                22.900.500   TL    Yes 
2        14.08.2020 13.08.2020 14.08.2020 2,7622                20.716.500   TL   Yes 
3        14.11.2020 13.11.2020 16.11.2020 3,6749                27.561.749,99  TL   Yes 
4        14.02.2021 12.02.2021 15.02.2021 4,8372               36,279,000   TL    Yes 
5        14.05.2021 13.05.2021 14.05.2021 5,1841                38,880,749,99 TL    Yes 
6        14.08.2021 13.08.2021 16.08.2021 
7        14.11.2021 12.11.2021 15.11.2021 
8        14.02.2022 11.02.2022 14.02.2022 
9        14.05.2022 13.05.2022 16.05.2022 
10        14.08.2022 12.08.2022 15.08.2022 
11        14.11.2022 11.11.2022 14.11.2022 
12        14.02.2023 13.02.2023 14.02.2023 
13        14.05.2023 12.05.2023 15.05.2023 
14        14.08.2023 11.08.2023 14.08.2023 
15        14.11.2023 13.11.2023 14.11.2023 
16        14.02.2024 13.02.2024 14.02.2024 
17        14.05.2024 13.05.2024 14.05.2024 
18        14.08.2024 13.08.2024 14.08.2024 
19        14.11.2024 13.11.2024 14.11.2024 
20        14.02.2025 13.02.2025 14.02.2025 
21        14.05.2025 13.05.2025 14.05.2025 
22        14.08.2025 13.08.2025 14.08.2025 
23        14.11.2025 13.11.2025 14.11.2025 
24        14.02.2026 13.02.2026 16.02.2026 
25        14.05.2026 13.05.2026 14.05.2026 
26        14.08.2026 13.08.2026 14.08.2026 
27        14.11.2026 13.11.2026 16.11.2026 
28        14.02.2027 12.02.2027 14.02.2027 
29        14.05.2027 13.05.2027 14.05.2027 
30        14.08.2027 13.08.2027 16.08.2027 
31        14.11.2027 12.11.2027 15.11.2027 
32        14.02.2028 11.02.2028 14.02.2028 
33        14.05.2028 12.05.2028 15.05.2028 
34        14.08.2028 11.08.2028 14.08.2028 
35        14.11.2028 13.11.2028 14.11.2028 
36        14.02.2029 13.02.2029 14.02.2029 
37        14.05.2029 11.05.2029 14.05.2029 
38        14.08.2029 13.08.2029 14.08.2029 
39        14.11.2029 13.11.2029 14.11.2029 
40        14.02.2030 13.02.2030 14.02.2030 
Principal/ 
Maturity Date  14.02.2030 13.02.2030 14.02.2030                   750.000.000 
Payment Amount

In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.

Yours sincerely,

Garanti BBVA

Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations:

Tel: +90 212 318 2352 Fax: +90 212 216 5902 E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     US9001487019 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:     TGBD 
LEI Code:   5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37 
Sequence No.: 105848 
EQS News ID:  1197902 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1197902&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 18, 2021 07:30 ET (11:30 GMT)

GARANTI BANK-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.