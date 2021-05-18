DJ Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Distribution Results of Bank Bonds to Qualified Investors

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD) Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Distribution Results of Bank Bonds to Qualified Investors 18-May-2021 / 12:40 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TO: Investment Community FROM: Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations SUBJECT: Distribution Results of Bank Bonds to Qualified Investors DATE: May 17, 2021 The issuance of the bank bonds in the nominal value of TRY 654,590,000 with a maturity of 90 days to be sold to qualified investors has been realized as of 06.05.2021 . Board Decision Date 05.11.2020

Related Issue Limit Info

Currency Unit TRY TRY Limit 30,000,000,000 20.000.000.000 Issue Limit Security Debt Securities- Structured Debt Securities Dept Securities Type Sale Type Public Offering- Private Placement-Sale To Qualified Public Offering-Sale To Qualified Investors Investor Domestic / Overseas Domestic Domestic

Capital Market Instrument To Be Issued Info

Type Bill Maturity Date 04.08.2021 Maturity (Day) 90 Interest Rate Type Discounted Sale Type Sale To Qualified Investors ISIN Code TRFGRAN82131 Starting Date of Sale 05.05.2021 Ending Date of Sale 05.05.2021 Maturity Starting Date 06.05.2021 Nominal Value of Capital Market Instrument Sold 654,590,000 Coupon Number 0 Redemption Date 04.08.2021 Payment Date 04.08.2021

Was The Payment Made? No No

In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.

