MediXall Group, Inc.: MediXall Group Subsidiary Health Karma Mental Health Awareness Campaign Drives Consumer Acquisition

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / May 18, 2021 / MediXall Group, Inc. (OTCQB:MDXL) is pleased to report that its wholly owned subsidiary, Health Karma, is experiencing business growth and momentum as it drives new consumer acquisition through its Mental Health Awareness Campaign.

Stated Jonathan Martinez, Lead Growth Marketer at Health Karma, "We've seen phenomenal performance with our mental health performance marketing campaigns - the CTR on these campaigns are +38.46% the baseline. This just shows how much people value mental health and are seeking help via Health Karma. Not only that, but our down funnel CAC performance has shown equally strong performance at -35.94% our baseline. Overall, we're thrilled to see such a tremendous response and will continue doubling down here to spread the word to consumers on our offering."

During the month of May, new users who sign up for Health Karma will receive one free month of Health Karma's total health plan which includes access to a network of licensed therapists to address mental health concerns. New Health Karma users will have the ability to talk with a licensed, professional therapist in as little as 24 hours to address common behavioral health concerns in the safety of their own homes via a secure online environment. According to the Association for Behavioral Health and Wellness reports, tele-behavioral health is effective in treating depression, anxiety, insomnia, and other issues that have spiked as a result of the pandemic. With their total health plan, users will also have access to 24/7 on-demand, online care for common illnesses and injuries, such as cold and flu.

Consumers who sign up for Health Karma receive one free month of the Total Health Plan, which includes access to a network of licensed therapists to address mental health concerns, by visiting https://app.healthkarma.org/telehealth/subscriptions. The promotion is good through the end of May.

"It is phenomenal that people are signing up for Health Karma and getting the help they need. With two weeks remaining in the campaign, we hope that others will take advantage of this opportunity. We are seeing business growth because the bottom line is people are in need of convenient health care solutions that are easy-to-use and affordable. There is no better reward than to build a business that is able to give back to the community while simultaneously continuing to build shareholder value," stated Michael Swartz, President of Health Karma.

About MediXall Group, Inc.

MediXall Group, Inc. (OTCQB:MDXL) is a technology and innovation-driven organization purposefully designed and structured around delivering products and services to make it easier for consumers to learn, decide and pay for healthcare. The mission of MediXall Group is to revolutionize the healthcare industry by improving communication; providing better technology and support services; and enabling more efficient, cost-effective healthcare for the consumer. By approaching the entire healthcare ecosystem, MediXall creates, invests and incubates companies that embody its mission statement.

About Health Karma, Inc.

Health Karma, a wholly owned subsidiary of MediXall Group, is a data-driven healthcare technology company that is on a mission to continually raise the bar of the healthcare experience by empowering people to understand and manage their entire health care journey anywhere, anytime, whether they have insurance or not. For more information, please visit www.gethealthkarma.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

MediXall Group Contact:

SOURCE: MediXall Group, Inc.

