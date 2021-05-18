Winners, Inc.: Former 2X NCAA Basketball Assist Leader, Former ESPN NBA Analyst and Current Fox Sports Analyst Doug Gottlieb Is Latest Former Pro Athlete To Join VegasWINNERS' New Podcast "Krush House" To Give His Picks for the NBA Playoffs

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / May 18, 2021 / Winners, Inc. (OTC PINK:WNRS) subsidiary VegasWINNERS Inc., which provides sports betting enthusiasts with high quality content, analysis, research, data, guidance and professional advice, is releasing its fifth episode of its new podcast, "Krush House" Friday evening, May 21st , 2021 on its website www.vegaswinners.com.

"Krush House" features sports legends weekly and this week former 2X NCAA college basketball assist leader and current college and NBA analyst Doug Gottlieb, host of the "Doug Gottlieb Show on Fox Sports Radio" joins podcast hosts Wayne Allyn Root, Frank Nicotero and Angelica Bridges to provide his commentary and picks for the NBA playoffs.

Doug Gottlieb is an American basketball analyst and sports talk radio host. He played both NCAA collegiate basketball, twice leading the nation in assists, and professional basketball. Doug currently works for Fox Sports after tenures with CBS Sports and ESPN. This week's episode will feature Doug's preview of the upcoming NBA playoffs.

"It's been quite a year for the NBA and the playoffs will be amazing. So many changes due to covid and new rules. I'm looking forward to sharing my thoughts, picks, and insights with the Krush House crew and audience family" stated NBA analyst Doug Gottlieb.

"Krush House" airs Friday evenings on https://vegaswinners.com and features the company's CEO Wayne Allyn Root who is known as "The King of Vegas Sports Handicapping," and "America's Oddsmaker," former Baywatch star Angelica Bridges and comedian Frank Nicotero. To date, "Krush House" special guest analysts have included MLB's All-Time Hits Leader Pete Rose, former NFL Quarterback, NFC Player of the Year and ESPN announcer Ron Jaworski, former NFL Quarterback and ESPN NFL analyst Sean Salisbury and former NBA Power Forward, Center and Champion with the Detroit Pistons Rick Mahorn.

ABOUT WINNERS, INC.

Winners, Inc. (OTC PINK:WNRS) through its operating subsidiary VegasWINNERS, Inc. (www.vegaswinners.com) is engaged in the business of sports gambling research, data, advice, analysis and predictions utilizing all available media, advertising formats and its database of users. Revenues are expected to accelerate due to the explosion of sports handicapping arising from the 2018 Supreme Court decision that States have the right to approve sports gambling and the resulting State by State rapid approval of sports gambling. VegasWINNERS is currently licensed as a sports betting affiliate in Colorado and Indiana which enables it to refer customers in return for commission. The company is in the process of filing for licenses in states where sports betting is legal. For more information, please visit Winners, Inc. website at https://vegaswinners.com, Twitter at https://twitter.com/vegaswinnersinc, Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/Winners-Inc-101296508813315/ and Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/winnerskrush/.

