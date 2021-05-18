Thriving Bakery Industry together with Increased Demand for Confectioneries Drives Sales Avenues in Baking Powder Market: TMR

- Baking powder market is likely to gather promising expansion avenues during assessment period 2020-2030. This growth can be attributed to increased demand for bakery products & confectioneries from all across the globe

- On regional front, Asia Pacific is likely to gain dominant market position in the years to come

ALBANY, N.Y., May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Baking powder is gaining traction as one of the vital ingredients required in the production of various bakery products. Thus, this powder is used for the preparation of tart, bread, pastries, pies, cakes, and biscuits. The global baking powder market is likely to experience promising sales avenues in the forthcoming years. This growth can be attributed to increased demand for various bakery products from all across the globe.

According to the researchers at Transparency Market Research, the global baking powder market will grow at a CAGR of over 5% across the forecast period 2020-2030. Changing consumer preference regarding their food habits is one of the key factors driving market expansion.

Baking Powder Market: Key Findings

Shifting Food Habits due to COVID-19 Pandemic Drives Sales Avenues in Market

With the onset of recent COVID-19 pandemic, there is notable growth among major worldwide population toward the consumption of processed and packaged food products. Apart from this, this population base is inclined toward stockpiling on various products that have longer shelf life. All these factors are likely to work in favor of the global baking powder market in the years to come.

Diverse Functional Properties of Baking Powder Fuel Market Demand

Baking powder is gaining popularity owing to various functional properties it holds. It is considered rich source of vitamins, protein, and carbohydrates, which are important constituents of a baked food. This aside, many companies in the global baking powder market are increasing interest in the launch of organic products such as wheat baking powder. This product is gaining immense traction across confectioneries and bakeries. Some of the key advantages of this product are low cholesterol and saturated fat.

Baking Powder Market: Growth Boosters

A superior quality baking powder is important in order to enhance the color, texture, and flavor of any baked food product. As a result, baking powder is used by companies in the worldwide bakery industry. This factor is generating prominent expansion avenues for players in the global baking powder market.

Even though consumers across the globe are growing inclination toward healthier food, the worldwide food processing industry continues to show high demand for baking powder. Owing to this scenario, the global baking powder market is projected to expand at decent pace in the years to follow. Moving forward, the growing preferences of major consumers toward food products with rich flavors and increasing spending on convenience food are anticipated to help in the growth of the market for baking powder in the years to come.

Many companies working in the global baking powder market are growing investments in research and development activities. These researches are helping enterprises to launch various organic and healthy products. Moving forward, several organizations in the baking powder market are focused on expanding their production capabilities and portfolios. On the back of all these activities, the global baking powder market is expected to grow at promising pace in the years to come.

Baking Powder Market: Well-Established Participants

The new research report profiles all prominent participants working in the baking powder market.

The list of players from this market includes following names:

Weikfield Products Private Limited

ACH Food Companies Inc.

Caravan Ingredients Inc.

Clabber Girl Corporation

Rumford

Davis

