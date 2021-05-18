Miton Global Opportunities Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

MITON GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES PLC

NET ASSET VALUE

The estimated un-audited net asset value per share, calculated in accordance with the guidelines of the Association of Investment Companies, for Miton Global Opportunities plc at the close of business on 17 May 2021 was 349.18p (ex income) 350.63p (cum income).



For and on behalf of the Board



Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

18 May 2021