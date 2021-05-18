DJ Hardman & Co Research: Emmerson Plc (EML): A competitively well-placed potash play

Hardman & Co Research Hardman & Co Research: Emmerson Plc (EML): A competitively well-placed potash play 18-May-2021 / 13:15 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- May 2021 Hardman & Co Investor Forum company research: Emmerson Plc (EML) On 12 May we were delighted to host our fourth virtual Investor Forum. During the forum, CEO Graham Clarke of Emmerson Plc discussed the company's strategic value, framing it in the context of the other global potash companies, as well as the broader fertiliser producer market. He went on to describe the strong political relationships the company has in Morocco and how the project funding has progressed with strategic partners. We would like to share with you the research note & slide pack, along with the recording of the presentation: Read Emmerson research note | Download Emmerson slide pack | Watch Emmerson forum recording If you are interested in meeting the company, you can register your interest by clicking here. To contact us: Hardman & Co Contact: 1 Frederick's Place Paul Singer London ps@hardmanandco.com EC2R 8AE +44 20 3693 7075 www.hardmanandco.com Follow us on Twitter @HardmanandCo

