DJ AMUNDI ETF PRIME EURO GOVIES ETF: Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI ETF PRIME EURO GOVIES ETF (PR1R) AMUNDI ETF PRIME EURO GOVIES ETF: Net Asset Value(s) 18-May-2021 / 14:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: AMUNDI ETF PRIME EURO GOVIES ETF DEALING DATE: 17/05/2021 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 20.7045 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 40142826 CODE: PR1R =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1931975152 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PR1R Sequence No.: 105856 EQS News ID: 1197926 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1197926&application_name=news

May 18, 2021 08:15 ET (12:15 GMT)