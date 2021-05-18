Anzeige
Dienstag, 18.05.2021

WKN: A3CN01 ISIN: GB00BK9RKT01 Ticker-Symbol: LFPB 
Frankfurt
18.05.21
14:45 Uhr
18,730 Euro
-0,020
-0,11 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
Dow Jones News
18.05.2021 | 14:49
80 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Travis Perkins: Director/PDMR Shareholding

DJ Travis Perkins: Director/PDMR Shareholding 

Travis Perkins (TPK) 
Travis Perkins: Director/PDMR Shareholding 
18-May-2021 / 13:18 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
The Company was notified on 17 May 2021, of the purchase of ordinary shares of 11.205105 pence each in the Company on 
14 May 2021 by Nick Roberts (a PDMR) under the Companies BAYE scheme as set out below. 
 
Name     Number of Shares Purchased Price 
Nick Roberts 9              GBP16.32

This Notification is made in accordance with the requirements of Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, the Notification of Dealing Forms for the PDMR can be found below.

For Further information please contact:

Richard Hawker

Assistant Company Secretary

+44 (0)7920 267453

Notification of Dealing Form 

1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated 
a)       Name                     Nick Roberts 
2       Reason for the notification 
a)       Position/Status               PDMR 
b)       Initial notification/Amendment        Initial Notification 
        Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer 
3 
        or auction monitor 
a)       Name                      Travis Perkins plc 
b)       LEI                      2138001I27OUBAF22K83 
        Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) 
4       each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and; (iv) each place where transaction have been 
        conducted 
        Description of the financial           Ordinary Shares of 11.205105 pence each 
        instrument, 
a) 
        type of instrument 
        Identification code               ISIN: GB00BK9RKT01 
b)       Nature of the transaction            Purchase of shares under the Company's BAYE scheme 
 
c)       Price(s) and volume (s)             Price(s)         Volume(s) 
                                 GBP16.32          9 
        Aggregated information 
 
                                Aggregate      Aggregate Aggregate 
d) 
        -Aggregated volume                Price        Volume  Total 
 
        -Price                      GBP16.32        9     GBP146.88 
e)       Date of the transaction             14 May 2021 
f)       Place of the transaction             XLON 
 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      GB0007739609 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:      TPK 
LEI Code:    2138001I27OUBAF22K83 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  105860 
EQS News ID:  1197930 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1197930&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 18, 2021 08:18 ET (12:18 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
