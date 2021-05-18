Company now working with 4 of world's 10 largest pharma companies for data-enabled solutions to secure clinical trial timelines

Trialbee, a patient matching and enrollment platform, today announces key additions to its leadership team and a strategic partner program to further accelerate the company's growth. These additions come during a period of unprecedented business results and will further scale the company's global patient recruitment capabilities for clinical trials.

Trialbee's emergence as a trusted partner comes at a time when finding qualified patients and simplifying their journey into clinical research is more important than ever. Trialbee Hive utilizes real-world data (RWD) and advanced data science to model and expand patient targeting, providing greater awareness, inclusivity, and diversity of relevant patient populations. Interested patients are then engaged through Trialbee's Candidate Manager platform that incorporates live nurse qualification and telehealth capabilities to refer study-ready patients into the trial, reducing site burden and enhancing enrollment outcomes.

Four of the world's 10 largest pharmaceutical companies utilize Trialbee to achieve enrollment milestones and provide a patient-centric journey into their global clinical trials. The company has driven strong business momentum over the past year. Revenue in 2020 doubled compared to 2019 and sales in the first quarter of 2021 exceeded 2020 total year sales. Additionally, the company's global employee base has grown 69% in the past year. Trialbee's new Partner Program will enable CROs and Decentralized Clinical Trial (DCT) platforms to utilize its technology in their global clinical trials and further scale the business, enabling Trialbee to be included in more global clinical trials. Trialbee is currently engaged in fully global studies in 19 countries with major CROs, large pharmaceutical companies as well as mid-sized biotechs.

Expanded Leadership Team to Drive Success

In addition to adding new strategic partners, Trialbee appointed four new industry veterans to its Executive Leadership team. These include:

Bill Abbott, VP Sales, US: Mr. Abbott will be leading the growth of Trialbee in the patient recruitment and enrollment space in the United States. With a successful track record at companies like Verana Health and Acurian, Mr. Abbott brings over 30 years of industry experience to Trialbee.

George Dorsett, VP Sales, Europe: Previously Trialbee's Sr. Director, Business Development Customer Solutions, Mr. Dorsett has substantially grown the Trialbee business since joining in 2018; establishing the brand as a leading global player. He has been appointed to VP, Sales to lead Trialbee's continued success in Europe.

Vidhi Goel, VP Marketing: Ms. Goel brings over 20 years of strategic marketing experience to Trialbee. With experience gained at AiCure, ERT and Medidata Solutions, Ms. Goel will be focused on Trialbee's topline growth and brand strength.

Lauren Sunshine, Sr. Director, Strategic Partnerships: With experience gained at AiCure and Epic, Ms. Sunshine will lead Trialbee's commitment to being a global patient recruitment innovator by building a partner program with market-leading CROs, Virtual Sites, eClinical and Decentralized Clinical Trial solution providers.

"The industry experience and expertise our leadership team brings demonstrates our commitment to global trials that enable enrollment of diverse candidates, data science-driven enrollment solutions, and trust in our data integrity," says Trialbee CEO Matt Walz. "We are poised to build on our strong momentum and further establish ourselves as a market leader in Saas-based approaches to patient enrollment."

In February, Trialbee HIVE was released, a smart data science application that uses real world data (RWD) to enhance targeting and precision in performance-driven patient recruitment for global clinical trials. Trialbee HIVE uses a smart modeling technique to expand the pool of potential clinical trial participants and then narrows it down to only the most relevant candidates matching the study criteria, accelerating timelines and reducing cost.

About Trialbee

Trialbee is the leading global data and technology platform for patient matching and enrollment in clinical trials. Trialbee Hive operationalizes real-world data (RWD) and applies data science to match patients globally. Our Candidate Manager platform simplifies the journey for matched patients to qualify and participate in clinical research. Partnering with sponsors, CROs, and virtual/decentralized sites and software providers, Trialbee is achieving patient enrollment goals and driving enhancements in diversity in clinical trial populations. We are the smartest way to match and enroll patients for your clinical trial. For more information, visit http://www.trialbee.com or contact us at solutions@trialbee.com.

