Signant Health Announces Two Executive Leadership Appointments

Seasoned executives will leverage wide-ranging expertise to reinforce Signant's strategic direction and help customers in their pursuit to digitally enable clinical trials

PHILADELPHIA, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Signant Health, the leader in evidence generation for modern clinical trials, announced today the appointments of Jason Martin as Chief Operating Officer and Jean-Jacques (JJ) Charhon as Chief Financial Officer. Joining Signant during a period of rapid growth and strategic innovation within its ecosystem of clinical software solutions, these executive leaders reinforce the company's mission to digitally enable all trial types, helping customers better manage the exponential increase in clinical data generated from decentralization and new technologies.

Jason Martin, Chief Operating Officer

Jason Martin joins Signant Health with a wealth of leadership experience in life sciences, drug development, technology, and genomics. Most recently, during his tenure as Senior Vice President, Global Data Operations at a large, global Contract Research Organization (CRO), he led a team of nearly 2,000 multidisciplinary professionals operating over 500 simultaneous clinical studies. He previously held senior leadership roles at Medidata and Amgen, in addition to both private and government-run genomics research ventures. As Chief Operating Officer for Signant, Jason will leverage his vast clinical services experience and diverse academic background in sciences and business leadership to drive seamless, unified client experiences and operational optimization to accelerate study start-up times.

Jean-Jacques (JJ) Charhon, Chief Financial Officer

With more than twenty-five years of financial and operational leadership experience in organizations across the pharmaceutical, healthcare, and technology industries, JJ joins Signant with an extensive track record in driving large-scale business transformation and growth. Prior to joining Signant, JJ served as Chief Financial Officer for Laureate Education, preceded by the same role at Purdue Pharma as well as many senior operational and CFO roles at Hewlett-Packard, Novartis, and General Electric. As Signant's Chief Financial Officer, JJ is responsible for leading Signant's financial planning and analysis, accounting and controllership, treasury, tax, and procurement teams, as well as shaping and guiding the execution of financial strategy and results.

"We are delighted to welcome Jason and JJ to the Signant team. Their impressive and considerable experience will be instrumental in leading us through this critical time in Signant's development and an exciting era of transformational change in our industry," said Roger Smith, Chief Executive Officer of Signant. "We are seeing a massive data explosion from the convergence of decentralization and clinical technologies. With these appointments, Signant now has the industry's top leadership team in place to help our customers navigate new opportunities, while solidifying our role as a standard-bearer in evidence generation for traditional, decentralized, and hybrid clinical trials."

About Signant Health

Signant Health is the evidence generation company. We are focused on leveraging software, deep therapeutic and scientific knowledge, and operational expertise to consistently generate quality evidence for clinical studies across traditional, virtual, and hybrid trial models. For more than 20 years, over 400 sponsors and CROs of all sizes - including all of Top 20 pharma - have trusted Signant Health solutions for remote and site-based eCOA, eConsent, RTSM, supply chain management, and data quality analytics. Learn more at www.signanthealth.com.

Contact:

Heather Bilinski

media@signanthealth.com

+1 610.400.4141

Photo 1: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1511510/Jason_Martin_COO.jpg

Photo 2: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1511511/JJ_Charhon_CFO.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1202052/Signant_Health_Logo.jpg