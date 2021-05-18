Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 18.05.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 658 internationalen Medien
Hot Stock: Hoch hinaus!? Die große Kursrallye II….
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
18.05.2021 | 15:03
43 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cloud Computing Magazine Names Trianz' Concierto.cloud a 2021 Product of the Year Award Winner

SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Trianz - a global digital transformation consulting and technology services firm - announced that TMC, a global, integrated media company, has awarded its cloud and infrastructure operations management platform, Concierto.cloud, a 2021 Product of the Year Award.

Trianz Logo

The Cloud Computing Product of the Year Award honors vendors with the most innovative, useful, and beneficial cloud products and services that have been available to deploy within the past year.

Concierto.cloud is an integrated cloud and infrastructure operations management platform, which offers enterprises a unified and holistic view of their IT operations, spanning infrastructure and applications. Purpose-built for hybrid cloud management, Concierto.cloud maximizes value and minimizes risks associated with cloud investment.

"Concierto.cloud's singular focus is on resolving pain points and inefficiencies in cloud infrastructure operations and management, and we are delighted for this solid recognition," said Prashant Bhavaraju, Vice President - Marketing, Trianz.

"It is yet another reinforcement of our commitment towards empowering enterprises and our unwavering and continuous focus on innovation. We also feel honored to share the stage with some of the leading organizations. Congratulations to all the winners."

"Congratulations to Trianz for being honored with a Cloud Computing Product of the Year Award," said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. "Concierto.cloud is truly an innovative product and is amongst the best solutions available within the past twelve months that facilitates business-transforming cloud computing and communications. I look forward to continued excellence from Trianz in 2021 and beyond."

About Cloud Computing Magazine:

Cloud Computing magazine is the industry's definitive source for all things cloud - from public, community, hybrid and private cloud to security and business continuity, and everything in between. This quarterly magazine published by TMC assesses the most important developments in cloud computing not only as they relate to IT, but to the business landscape as a whole.

About TMC

Through education, industry news, live events and social influence, global buyers rely on TMC's content-driven marketplaces to make purchase decisions and navigate markets. As a result, leading technology vendors turn to TMC for unparalleled branding, thought leadership and lead generation opportunities. For more information about TMC, please visit www.tmcnet.com.

About Trianz

Trianz simplifies digital evolutions of companies from strategy through execution. Leveraging its global digital transformation database of over 1.5 million datapoints, Trianz provides digital maturity and benchmarking services, data driven transformation strategy development and execution blueprint services. With a unique, multi-disciplinary and collaborative model, Trianz helps clients transition to new business models, digitalized processes and deliver great experiences utilizing Analytics, Digital, Cloud, Infrastructure and Cyber Security technologies. For more information, visit www.trianz.com.

Trianz Media Team
media.contact@trianz.com
+1-408-387-5800

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/626944/Trianz_Logo.jpg

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.