Blue Wizard Masquerade Ball Announced: July 22nd 2022

"Through the Looking Glass" search for the Golden Rabbit Event

LOS ANGELES, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new piece of the puzzle completes the saga of Blue Wizard. On June 1, 2021, Blue Wizard will release another token on the Binance Smart Chain. The token will be distributed via airdrop to loyal holders of the WIZ token. The requirement is 10 million WIZ tokens at the time of the snapshot. The day of the snapshot remains a secret.

It is important to say that WIZ will always remain the alpha token and the new BEP20 Token is to be seen as a further increase in value for WIZ. A great benefit will be the farming of WIZ with the help of the BEP20 token. Furthermore, it will also play a role in the upcoming VR/AR developments. It remains exciting!

But that's not all! WIZ will host a masquerade ball in London in July 2022. The theme will be "Through the Looking Glass" in search of the golden rabbit.

The masquerade ball will be an exclusive event for 100 WIZ token holders. The invitation will be sent via blockchain. Additional limited tickets can be purchased in 2022 with the WIZ token. Prerequisites are a previous holding period of 6 months and at least 50 million WIZ tokens in the wallet.

The highlight of the event will be the new WIZ Couture fashion line as well as live music and other special guests. RUNWAY TV will be in the scene live.

About Blue Wizard: A couture designer from Europe which defines the edge of fashion and its new coin $WIZ. It's only been around for 10 days and has 1.5 Million in the liquidity pool. Rumors are arising everywhere, and from everything, about the origin of the coin.

About RUNWAY: Runway is a selective celebration of the inspirational designers, entertainers and artists that bring beauty, grace and elegance into our lives. Fashion and beauty are not simply about image; these elements are a cultural barometer for what is going on in society and in the lives of everyone.

Media Contact: pr@runway.net

