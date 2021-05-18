EMulate Therapeutics Inc.: EMulate Therapeutics Named Top 10 Digital Health Provider by Healthcare Tech Outlook Magazine - Provides Corporate Update - Magnetic Field Therapies for Pain to Yield Pre-Clinical Data in June; CNS / Mental Health models, includ

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / May 18, 2021 / EMulate Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutic device company, announced today a corporate update.

Featured in a Healthcare Tech Outlook article, titled "Ushering in a New Era in Non-Invasive Cancer Therapy," featured in Healthcare Tech Outlook.

"EMulate Therapeutics Voyager ulRFE® system is a non-invasive, non-thermal, non-ionizing, non-sterile medical device, the first of many product expressions of the company's underlying ulRFE platform technology. Showing promise in preclinical and clinical trials, the EMulate Therapeutics Voyager has potential treatment applications in a wide range of diseases, including cancer, chronic pain, and inflammation, among others. EMulate Therapeutics' Voyager device is currently being evaluated to treat glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) brain tumors in human clinical trials." The article can be read in its entirety at: https://digital-therapeutics.healthcaretechoutlook.com/vendor/emulate-therapeutics-ushering-in-a-new-era-in-noninvasive-cancer-therapy-cid-1958-mid-175.html.

Additional areas of application targeted include chronic pain, mental health and continued growth in company's oncology franchise

EMulate Therapeutics' CEO, Chris Rivera commented, "It is very satisfying that EMulate's platform technology has enabled EMulate to be recognized as one of the Top 10 Digital Health providers. Our magnetic field technology has proven to emulate the effects of drug therapy without the actual chemical being ingested, and development of the technology has made substantial progress, especially in the areas of Cancer, Pain and CNS / Mental Health. Additionally, we continue to advance our pipeline capability, notably in the areas of Animal Health, Agriculture Biotechnology and in non-medical uses available through EMulate's licensee, Hapbee Technologies, Inc."

Recent Highlights and Upcoming Milestones

EMulate Pain Relief:

Initiated pre-clinical animal studies in April 2021

Full data read-out will be available in June 2021. Preliminary results are encouraging and demonstrate targeted effects in proven animal pain models using magnetic fields emulating opioids and cannabinoids, without the reference drug being utilized.

EMulate CNS / Mental Health:

Expect to begin pre-clinical studies in mental health models, including PTSD and anxiety in Summer of 2021. Results will be available in the Fall, 2021.

EMulate Oncology:

Received encouraging human clinical data in glioblastoma (GBM) and diffuse midline glioma (DMG), as well as positive and published pre-clinical and clinical data emulating siRNA's and immune-oncology targets.

These data will be submitted for publication later this year.

EMulate Animal Health, Agriculture and Industrial Biotech:

Continue to receive inbound inquiries about the technology's use in animal health, agriculture, and industrial biotech.

As a small company, we will need to allocate resources and bandwidth appropriately, and remain focused. However the future is looking very bright in these areas.

Mr. Rivera added, "Internally, we continue to focus on signal enhancement, including increasing effect and predictability. The data that the company has generated to date with current signals is very important; however, to optimize shareholder value, we must be able to perfect our understanding of how the signals work. We are partnered with Hapbee Technologies, Inc. and other stakeholders to generate stronger, more effective and predictable signals for consumers, patients, animals and all future users. We believe that we are well on our way to a successful path forward and will make significant progress by year's end."

About EMulate Therapeutics, Inc.

EMulate Therapeutics is a clinical-stage therapeutic device company that makes targeted, non-invasive, safe, and effective treatment a reality. The company's groundbreaking technology has the potential to treat cancer and various other diseases without chemicals, radiation, or drugs and with minimal or no adverse effects. The technology is based on magnetically-induced changes to cellular function to produce a therapeutic response. It uses precisely targeted, ultra-low radiofrequency energy delivered via non-invasive devices, such as the EMulate Therapeutics Voyager and H?lo®, to specifically regulate signaling and metabolic pathways on the molecular and genetic levels. To learn more, please visit https://emulatetx.com/

