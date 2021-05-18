DGAP-News: United Bank for Africa Plc (UBA)
The UBA Africa Conversations 2021: Join Africa's Global Leaders - President Kagame of Rwanda, WTO's Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, UBA's Tony O. Elumelu, WHO's Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, IFC's Makhtar Sop Diop, to Celebrate Africa Day at the UBA Africa Conversations 2021
LAGOS, Nigeria, May 18, 2021/ -- The United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc (www.UBAgroup.com), is set to celebrate this year's Africa Day in commemoration of African unity with the third edition of its annual UBA Africa Conversations, headlined by Africa's international leaders that include the President of Rwanda, H.E Mr Paul Kagame; Mrs Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Director-General of the World Trade Organisation(WTO); Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organisation(WHO) and Mr. Makhtar Sop Diop, Managing Director, International Finance Corporation(IFC). The conversations will be held online on africaday.UBAgroup.com.
