"Content First" instead of "Print First" throughout the production process

Heise Medien GmbH Co. KG, one of Germany's leading tech industry publishers, succeeded in establishing transparent and well-organized content and media asset management together with a highly streamlined production process for its magazines by implementing Xpublisher.

Xpublisher supports content utilization along the entire value chain, from planning, editorial creation, editing, and layout to the final publication, based on a "content first" approach. This enables Heise Medien to publish across multiple channels in a way that is highly efficient, cost effective, and error free.

"We are pleased that Heise Medien trusts in our expertise and successfully automates their magazine production with our editorial system", says Matthias Kraus, CEO of Xpublisher.

The numbers are a testament to the project's success: Instead of the typical production phase of ten days, the first issue of c't was ready for printing in just nine days. In digital production, the company succeeded in both enhancing quality and shortening the production time. Going forward, this time will be available for other projects and further growth. Xpublisher provides the full range of capabilities, enabling Heise Medien to recombine existing content with very little manual effort and to launch this content by means of innovative products.

Learn more in the success story: https://www.xpublisher.com/success-stories/heise-medien-content-first-outshines-print-first

"Thanks to the excellent support and the completely goal-oriented collaboration with Xpublisher, we've mastered the conversion of our print products superbly, resulting in shorter production times and a lasting boost in the quality of our products", Christine Kreye, Head of Production Heise Medien, describes.

About Heise Medien

Heise Medien publishes magazines that include c't, iX, Mac i, the technology magazine Technology Review, and the multiple-award-winning online magazine Telepolis.

About Xpublisher GmbH

Xpublisher is a leading provider in the multichannel publishing space. Xeditor and Xpublisher offer intuitive solutions for creating, managing, and automating magazine, book, and documentation publishing. Xpublisher was founded in 2009 and is based in Munich, Germany. The company operates a US subsidiary and has been part of the Fabasoft Group since 2019. Numerous leading international companies and organizations in the publishing, aerospace, technology, education, and public administration sectors together with a host of other industries have already placed their trust in Xpublisher's products.

