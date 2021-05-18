Why Celebrities & Athletes Are Investing In Global eSports Market

Financialnewsmedia.com News Commentary

PALM BEACH, Fla., May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- What once may have been dismissed as a fringe hobby - watching others play video games - is now a mainstream source of entertainment, and is growing rapidly. In fact, the audience for the League of Legends gaming tournament now exceeds that of the NBA finals… and famous celebrities and professional athletes are becoming owners not just players or actors. Instead of being on the stage or fields, they are buying their way into the owner's suites. In a recent article published on CNBC.com it was stated: "Unsurprisingly, the rapid growth of esports, and the vast amounts of money and exposure at stake, has attracted a great amount of interest from investors who want to get in on the action. Even before this year, several big names were already investing in esports companies and teams, including celebrities, athletes and team owners from traditional sports. Among them: Michael Jordan is a basketball legend and the current principal owner of the NBA's Charlotte Hornets with a fortune that Forbes estimates is worth nearly $1.7 billion, Mark Cuban, NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal, former MLB star Alex Rodriguez, high-profile NFL owners Robert Kraft and Jerry Jones, and celebrities like Ashton Kutcher, Drake, Tony Robbins, Jennifer Lopez, Marshawn Lynch, Stan Kroenke, the owner of the St. Louis Rams, Fernando Alonso driver and esports star, Christian Fuchs, Leicester City defender, Premier League winner, Álvaro Arbeloa, Demetrious "Mighty Mouse" Johnson terrorized the octagon in the UFC, Parker Kligerman NASCAR driver, Zach Hyma, NHL forward, and Evgeni Malkin, another hockey star." Active gaming companies in the markets today include:Esports Technologies (NASDAQ: EBET), Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI), Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA), Tencent (OTCPK: TCEHY), Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO).

It appears that industry reports project that they will all be winners again, as Statista projects that: "In 2021, the global eSports market was valued at just over $1.08 billion U.S. dollars. According to the source's estimates, the global eSports market revenue will reach almost $1.62 billion U.S. dollars in 2024, suggesting that the industry is expected to grow rapidly in the coming years. The majority of these revenues come from sponsorships and advertising, and the rest from media rights, publisher fees, merchandise and tickets, digital, and streaming."

Esports Technologies (NASDAQ: EBET) - This Las Vegas-based company is a global provider of advanced esports wagering products and technology. Esports Technologies international wagering site Gogawi.com, is now available and licensed in more than 140 jurisdictions and accepts wagering on major esports titles: Counter-Strike: GO, League of Legends, Dota 2, StarCraft 2, Rainbow Six, Warcraft 3, King of Glory, FIFA.

BREAKING NEWS - Basketball Star Jordan Clarkson Joins Esports Technologies as Brand Ambassador - Utah Jazz Player Brings International Fan Base to Rapidly Growing Business - Esports Technologies , a global provider of advanced electronic sports wagering products and technology, has announced a new marketing partnership with NBA star Jordan Clarkson of the Utah Jazz. As a brand ambassador, Clarkson will partner with Esports Technologies on marketing campaigns to raise awareness of the brand across digital and social platforms through creative content, various guest appearances and streaming events.

Since entering the NBA in 2014 and being named to the league's All-Rookie First team, Clarkson has established himself as one of the league's most popular players. Averaging a career-best 17.4 points per game during the 2020-21 season, Clarkson is a frontrunner for the 2021 NBA Sixth Man of the Year Award. Clarkson, who is Filipino-American, draws an international fan base and has become a household name in the Philippines . He and teammate Jeremy Lin formed the first Asian-American starting backcourt in NBA history in 2015. Clarkson is also an avid player of NBA 2K , which is one of the fastest growing competitive game titles in esports.

On the partnership, Clarkson said, "I'm thrilled to partner with Esports Technologies as their brand ambassador. This company is on track to change both esports and wagering as we know it. Not only is the company in an exciting space, but it also aligns closely with my own interests both on and off the court. I'm ready to help them make an impact."

Aaron Speach, CEO, Esports Technologies said "We're honored to team up with one of the NBA's biggest stars as he is enjoying his finest season in the league. Jordan Clarkson's background, talents and dynamic personality make him an ideal brand ambassador for us. He embodies everything we stand for. I'm confident this partnership will help us catapult our brand globally, and I can't thank our strategic advisor Jack McClinton enough for the opportunity to work with Jordan. Together we are building a great team."READ THIS AND MORE NEWS FOR EBET BY VISITING: https://esportstechnologies.com/news/

In other gaming recent news of interest:

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI) recently announced first-quarter 2021 results. "Our employees continue to demonstrate exceptional performance under challenging circumstances," said Bobby Kotick, CEO of Activision Blizzard. "That relentless drive across our franchises produced strong first quarter results that were well ahead of expectations. Our continued overperformance enables us to raise our outlook for the full year."

For the quarter ended March 31, 2021, Activision Blizzard's net revenues presented in accordance with GAAP were $2.28 billion, as compared with $1.79 billion for the first quarter of 2020. GAAP net revenues from digital channels were $2.01 billion. GAAP operating margin was 35%. GAAP earnings per diluted share were $0.79, as compared with $0.65 for the first quarter of 2020. On a non-GAAP basis, Activision Blizzard's operating margin was 43% and earnings per diluted share were $0.98, as compared with $0.76 for the first quarter of 2020.

For the quarter, operating cash flow was $844 million, as compared with $148 million for the first quarter of 2020. For the trailing twelve-month period, operating cash flow was $2.95 billion.

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA), a worldwide leader in interactive entertainment and sports gaming, recently announced the acquisition of Metalhead Software, a talented Canada-based video game studio and developer of the fan-favorite Super Mega Baseball franchise. EA SPORTS and Metalhead are teaming up to grow the Super Mega Baseball franchise as well as develop new gaming and sports experiences for players worldwide.

Metalhead co-founders Scott Drader and Christian Zuger started the company in 2009, and have since developed Super Mega Baseball into a highly rated and beloved gaming franchise, with an enthusiastic and loyal community. The Metalhead team will continue to work out of their Victoria, BC studio while partnering with the global EA SPORTS team to expand the Super Mega Baseball franchise as well as deliver new and engaging entertainment and sports experiences.

Tencent (OTCPK: TCEHY), a leading provider for Internet value added services in China, was recently honoured at the Singapore Business Review's Technology Excellence Awards 2021 for the Cloud Services category in April, marking yet another milestone for Tencent's advancement in Cloud Computing.

In the past few years, Tencent Cloud has established infrastructure committed to developing industry-leading cloud products and services across 27 regions worldwide. Recently, it launched its first Internet Data Centre (IDC) in Indonesia, further strengthening its global footprint.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO) recently announced that it plans to report financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2021 ended March 31, 2021, after the market close on Tuesday, May 18, 2021. The Company plans to hold a conference call to discuss its results at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time, which can be accessed by dialing (877) 407-0984 or (201) 689-8577.

Headquartered in New York City, Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. is a leading developer, publisher and marketer of interactive entertainment for consumers around the globe. We develop and publish products principally through Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Social Point. Our products are designed for console systems and personal computers, including smartphones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms and cloud streaming services.

DISCLAIMER: FN Media Group LLC (FNM), which owns and operates Financialnewsmedia.com and MarketNewsUpdates.com, is a third-party publisher and news dissemination service provider, which disseminates electronic information through multiple online media channels. Except as set forth below, FNM is NOT affiliated in any manner with any company mentioned herein. FNM and its affiliated companies are a news dissemination solutions provider and are NOT a registered broker/dealer/analyst/adviser, holds no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security. FNM's market updates, news alerts and corporate profiles are NOT a solicitation or recommendation to buy, sell or hold securities. The material in this release is intended to be strictly informational and is NEVER to be construed or interpreted as research material. All readers are strongly urged to perform research and due diligence on their own and consult a licensed financial professional before considering any level of investing in stocks. All material included herein is republished content and details which were previously disseminated by the companies mentioned in this release. FNM is not liable for any investment decisions by its readers or subscribers. Investors are cautioned that they may lose all or a portion of their investment when investing in stocks. For current services performed FNM was compensated two thousand five hundred and ninety-five dollars by Esports Technologies Inc. for news coverage of the current press releases issued by Esports Technologies Inc. FNM HOLDS NO SHARES OF ANY COMPANY NAMED IN THIS RELEASE.

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K or Form 1-K, as applicable, and other filings made by such company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and FNM undertakes no obligation to update such statements.

Contact Information:

Contact

email: editor@financialnewsmedia.com

+1(561)325-8757