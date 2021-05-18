Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 18.05.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 658 internationalen Medien
Hot Stock: Hoch hinaus!? Die große Kursrallye II….
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 579006 ISIN: GB0001110096 Ticker-Symbol: 0KH 
Frankfurt
18.05.21
09:16 Uhr
3,200 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
HENRY BOOT PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HENRY BOOT PLC 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
18.05.2021 | 15:31
100 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Hardman & Co Investor Forum research: Henry Boot Plc (BOOT): What's in a name?

DJ Hardman & Co Investor Forum research: Henry Boot Plc (BOOT): What's in a name? 

Hardman & Co Research 
Hardman & Co Investor Forum research: Henry Boot Plc (BOOT): What's in a name? 
18-May-2021 / 14:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
May 2021 Hardman & Co Investor Forum company research: 
Henry Boot Plc (BOOT) 
On 12 May we were delighted to host our fourth virtual Investor Forum. The management team from Henry Boot answered 
investor concerns about the changing risk profile at a time when the market is fearful to buy, and explained how they 
assess price in a competitive landscape. 
 
We would like to share with you the research note & slide pack, along with the recording of the presentation: 
Read Henry Boot research note | Download Henry Boot slide pack | 
Watch Henry Boot forum recording 
If you are interested in meeting the company, you can register your interest by clicking here. 
To contact us: 
Hardman & Co            Contact: 
1 Frederick's Place 
                  Tony Williams 
London                       tw@hardmanandco.com 
EC2R 8AE 
                  +44 20 3693 7075 
www.hardmanandco.com 
Follow us on Twitter @HardmanandCo

Hardman & Co Research can still be accessed for free after MiFID II. Please click here to read the statement.

About Hardman & Co: For the past 25 years Hardman has been producing specialist research designed to improve investors' understanding of companies, sectors, industries and investment securities. Our analysts are highly experienced in their sectors, and have often been highly rated by professional investors for their knowledge. Our focus is to raise companies' profiles across the UK and abroad with outstanding research, investor engagement programmes and advisory services. Some of our notes have been commissioned by the company which is the subject of the note; this is clearly stated in the disclaimer where this is the case.

Hardman Research Ltd, trading as Hardman & Co, is an appointed representative of Capital Markets Strategy Ltd and is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority; our FCA registration number is 600843. Hardman Research Ltd is registered at Companies House with number 8256259.

Our research is provided for the use of the professional investment community, market counterparties and sophisticated and high net worth investors as defined in the rules of the regulatory bodies. It is not intended to be made available to unsophisticated retail investors. Anyone who is unsure of their categorisation should consult their professional advisors. This research is neither an offer, nor a solicitation, to buy or sell any security. Please read the note for the full disclaimer. -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1197953 18-May-2021 

Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1197953&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 18, 2021 09:00 ET (13:00 GMT)

HENRY BOOT-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.