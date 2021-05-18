GRN Holding Corporation Files to Suspend SEC Registration

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / May 18, 2021 / GRN Holding Corporation, (OTC PINK:GRNF, the "Company") announced the filing of a Form 15 "Certification and Notice of Termination of Registration Under Sections 12(g) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, after considering the advantages and disadvantages of being an SEC reporting company. Upon the filing of the Form 15, GRN Holding Corporation's obligation to file periodic and current reports with the SEC, including Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K, was immediately suspended. The Company's duty to file reports with the SEC will be terminated 90 days after the filing of the Form 15. Despite the termination of registration, the Company expects that shareholders will be able to continue to trade the outstanding common shares of GRNF, and the Company intends to maintain a public listing on the OTC Pink Sheets market or other exchange as it may determine appropriate. The Company plans to disclose its financial statements on a quarterly and annual basis through the OTC Markets reporting service as an alternative reporting company. However, the Company cannot guarantee that trading in its common stock will continue on OTC Markets or any other forum.

The company's management team evaluated the costs associated with the preparation and filing of reports, along with the expenses of outside legal and accounting resources combined with internal resources in reaching this conclusion.

In addition, the Company considered its acquisition target partners and the potential impact of some prolonged legal issues raised by specific shareholders. In an effort to mitigate any unnecessary risk to our partners, the Company is withdrawing any open letters of intent related to potential acquisitions.

About GRN Hold Corporation

GRN Holding Corporation (OTC:GRNF) is a Nevada-registered publicly traded company.

