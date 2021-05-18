Andrew Bulman joins digital asset company as Trading Director

TORONTO, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Andrew Bulman joins global financial services organization, Fabriik, as Head of OTC. Andrew brings over 10 years of experience in the financial services industry. His calm and pragmatic approach to client relationships has led to trusted connections with industry peers and clients alike and has resulted in exponential organic growth on his accounts. Andrew's strength lies in understanding the financial climate his clients operate within and articulating his organization's value proposition to better meet their business objectives.

Bulman is another recruit for Fabriik who has both experience in digital asset arena as well as traditional financial trading.

Andrew commented: "I have witnessed how fast the digital asset space is growing and have no doubt that with the team being assembled at Fabriik we can quickly build a very exciting business here. I believe that relationships are the foundations of growing a healthy bottom line and will bring that ethos to Fabriik."

Roy Bernhard, CEO, Chief Visionary & Co-Founder of Fabriik, added: "As we rapidly approach a full public launch we are putting the pieces of the puzzle are coming together and Andrew will play a vital role in building this business. Digital asset trading is a cornerstone of what Fabriik will offer and to have someone with Andrew's experience is an enormous plus."

About Fabriik:

Fabriik is a transformative financial services organization. Our vision is for a world where everyone has full control of their finances to live the life to which they aspire - where possibilities are limitless, not limited. Our mission is to evolve the very fabric of the global financial system, for the 1.7 billion people who cannot access it, and the rest of us at the mercy of it.

We're weaving a better future of finance, so everyone can thrive, by creating a safe, open, and fully transparent ecosystem built on innovative technology, where anyone can transform, hold, trade, and grow every asset they own. All in one accessible place, where everything is digital, and anything is possible.

Our journey has only just begun and launching regulated, digital financial services is our first step in this transformation.

Fabriik. Reimagine Prosperity.