LeadsRx Ranks Among Highest-Scoring Businesses on Inc. Magazine's Annual List of Best Workplaces for 2021

PORTLAND, OR / ACCESSWIRE / May 18, 2021 / Marketing analytics company LeadsRx is pleased to announce that ithas been named to Inc. magazine's Best Workplaces for 2021.

"The recognition among Inc.'s Best Places to Work is testament to the perseverance and resilience of LeadsRx employees during a very challenging time in our lives," said AJ Brown, CEO and co-founder of LeadsRx. "We are committed to supporting our employees and their families to give back for what they have put into building a strong corporate culture and in providing superior customer service to LeadsRx customers worldwide."

LeadsRx employees are responsible for its success and growth including a 44 percent boost in business over 2019 despite the challenges of the past year. Today LeadsRx serves more than 5,000 customers including advertising and marketing agencies, global and local companies and brands.

LeadsRx is committed to supporting its employees and the communities in which they live and work - in that order. LeadsRx recently launched the LeadsRx Community Impact Program offering non-profits a steep discount on its marketing technology platform, as well as sharing a portion of its profits to support non-profits. The company will also match employees' contributions to non-profits of their choosing. LeadsRx is helping improve the performance of non-profits marketing to garner more donations, cultivate more volunteers, and get more bang for their advertising to educate the public, philanthropists and corporations about their work.

"The definition of a positive workplace has changed drastically over the past year," says Inc. magazine editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "Stocked fridges and nap pods were no longer perks many companies could rely on once work went remote. So, this year's list is even more important as it reveals organizations that continue to enrich the lives of its employees amid a pandemic."

Collecting data from thousands of submissions, Inc. singled out LeadsRx and 429 honorees this year. Each nominated company took part in an employee survey, conducted by Quantum Workplace, on topics including management effectiveness, perks, and fostering employee growth. The organization's benefits were also audited to determine the company's overall score and ranking. Please check out the May/June issue of Inc. to see complete coverage of Best Places to Work.

For more information on LeadsRx customer success stories and in career opportunities please visit LeadsRx.com.

About LeadsRx

A fast innovator and a marketer's choice for 5,000-plus global and local brands, LeadsRx is an unrivalled multi-touch attribution SaaS platform. Powered by a unique Universal Conversion Tracking Pixel, LeadsRx provides an impartial view of customer journeys, giving each advertising touchpoint proper weight and credit including broadcast media. Founded by marketers, LeadsRx enables companies of any size to elevate marketing performance in a framework that is easily understood delivering sustainable return on ad spend (ROAS). To learn more about how LeadsRx can support you in marketing transformation visit LeadsRx.com. Connect with LeadsRx on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

About Inc. Media

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit https://www.inc.com/.

About Quantum Workplace

Quantum Workplace, based in Omaha, Nebraska, is an HR technology company that serves organizations through employee-engagement surveys, action-planning tools, exit surveys, peer-to-peer recognition, performance evaluations, goal tracking, and leadership assessment. For more information, visit QuantumWorkplace.com.

For more information

Jeff Fishburn

Fishburn PR for LeadsRx

jeff@fishburnpr.com

SOURCE: LeadsRx

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/647910/LeadsRx-Ranks-Among-Highest-Scoring-Businesses-on-Inc-Magazines-Annual-List-of-Best-Workplaces-for-2021