DZ Bank AG - Post Sabilisation Notice
PR Newswire
London, May 18
DZ Bank AG: Post-Stabilisation Notice
Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.
DZ BANK AG (contact: Ralph Ockert; telephone: +49 69 7447 7051) hereby
gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.
The security to be stabilised:
Issuer: ESM
Guarantor (if any): None
ISIN: EU000A1Z99P9
Aggregate nominal amount:EUR 2bn
Description: Fixed rate, due 15th of October 2031
Offer price: 99.802%
Other offer terms: Payment 04 May 2021, Listing
Luxembourg stock exchange
Exchange, denominations:1k
Maturity 15th of October 2031
Stabilisation: DZ BANK AG
Stabilising Manager(s): DZ BANK AG
Goldman
Nomura
Stabilisation period commences 18th of May 2021
Stabilisation period expected to No later than 30 days after the
proposed end on: issue date of the securities
Existence, maximum size and The Stabilising Manager(s) may over-allot
conditions of use of over-allotment the securities to the extent
permitted in facility. Accordance with applicable law.
This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or
dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.
This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.