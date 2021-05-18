Infinite Group, Inc.: IGI Cybersecurity Receives First Patent for Nodeware Vulnerability Management Solution

The cybersecurity company has patented the key network scanning components of its Nodeware SaaS Solution

PITTSFORD, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 18, 2021 / IGI Cybersecurity (OTC PINK:IMCI) has received its first patent for its proprietary network assessment systems and methods used in its Nodeware Vulnerability Management solution.

Nodeware was created in 2016 by cybersecurity practitioners as a solution designed to continuously scan networks; identify and fingerprint any network assets; and identify and prioritize known vulnerabilities. Nodeware takes a unique approach to vulnerability management by combining asset inventory to provide vulnerability scans that can be performed during normal business hours when the workforce and their devices are online, no matter where they are working from. Nodeware has been recognized for its efficiency, having minimal to no network impact and an intuitive user interface simple enough for non-security professionals.

"Before creating Nodeware, our cybersecurity consultants and practitioners realized that point in time scans that run after hours were missing key assets and not keeping pace with today's dynamic networks," said Brian Drake, Director of Product Development at IGI. "We decided to take a different approach, focusing on continuous scanning without impact to critical systems and networks. By focusing on assets individually, Nodeware adapts to network changes in real time."

Nodeware's patented process automates and simplifies a traditionally manual process of vulnerability management and ensures the latest definitions are run at the time of scan. With Nodeware's intelligent queueing, scanning can take place in the background throughout the workday when most assets are active. Nodeware also selects optimal times to scan always-on assets, meaning network performance is not impacted even with continuous scanning. This unique attribute of Nodeware provides the ability to scan for new devices on a continuous basis, improving the accuracy of the assets found on the network.

"We are incredibly proud of our team and what Nodeware is doing to vastly improve and simplify the process of vulnerability management for the small and mid-sized markets," said Andrew Hoyen, President and COO. "We are filling a significant market gap through a cost effective, easy to use solution that has been ignored by the larger vendors in this space. Nodeware, and specifically the technology in this patent, is critical to protecting our intellectual property while keeping our clients and partners safe and aware as we see ransomware attacks continue to rise."

This patent specifically protects Nodeware's industry-changing technology, including the unique workflow of inventory, fingerprinting, and vulnerability scanning on a continuous basis; the queuing mechanism; and automatic updates of scan definitions.

To learn more about Nodeware or to get a free two-week trial, visit www.nodeware.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements that are based upon current expectations or beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions about future events. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements and the assumptions upon which they are based are reasonable, we can give no assurance or guarantee that such expectations and assumptions will prove to have been correct. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by the use of words like "may," "will," "should," "could," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "believe," "intend," or "project" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. The reader is cautioned not to put undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, as these statements are subject to numerous factors and uncertainties, including but not limited to: adverse economic conditions, competition, adverse federal, state and local government regulation, international governmental regulation, inadequate capital, inability to carry out research, development and commercialization plans, loss or retirement of key executives and other specific risks. To the extent that statements in this press release are not strictly historical, including statements as to revenue projections, business strategy, outlook, objectives, future milestones, plans, intentions, goals, future financial conditions, events conditioned on stockholder or other approval, or otherwise as to future events, such statements are forward-looking, and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. Readers are advised to review our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission that can be accessed over the Internet at the SEC's website located at http://www.sec.gov, as well as IMCI's website located at http://www.igicybersecurity.com .

About IGI

Headquartered in Rochester, NY with a remote workforce spanning across the United States, IGI Cybersecurity delivers people-driven cybersecurity for personalized, resilient cyber defense focused on individualized business strategy, enterprise-wide expertise and unshakeable partnership. We are The Cybersecurity People.

IGI is the OEM of the Nodeware® vulnerability management solution, an award-winning SaaS platform that continuously scans networks to identify critical vulnerabilities. Learn more at igicybersecurity.com and nodeware.com.

