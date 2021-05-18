Vaco Named to Forbes America's Best Recruiting, Executive & Temporary Search Firms 2021 List

Company ranked No. 15 professional search firm nationwide, tops in two other categories

NASHVILLE, TN / ACCESSWIRE / May 18, 2021 / Vaco, a talent and solutions firm that provides consulting, contract, and direct hire solutions in the areas of accounting and finance, technology, and operations, has been recognized on the Forbes list of America's Best Recruiting, Executive Search and Temporary Staffing Firms 2021. This prestigious award is presented by Forbes and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. This marks Vaco's fourth consecutive year being included on the list.

Vaco ranked No. 15 in the professional search firms category, which is the highest-ranking of the four Tennessee firms on the list. The company also ranked No. 39 in the temporary staffing firms category and No. 55 in the executive search firms category.

"Ranking on Forbes' Best Professional Recruiting Firm in all three categories through such a tough year, is a testament to our team's outstanding work ethic and resilience," said Brian Waller, co-founder, and chief strategy officer at Vaco. "Through our long-standing relationships with our clients, consultants and candidates we were able to continue to succeed and we're eternally grateful. We're honored to stand next to the best of the best in our industry and this recognition will serve as motivation to strengthen our candidate and consultant relationships and expand our client partnerships."

Forbes' ranking is based on an independent survey of peers and clients. Feedback from external recruiters, hiring managers at client companies, and job candidates were considered. Over 31,000 recruiters and 7,200 job candidates and hiring managers were invited to participate. More than 26,000 nominations have been considered in the final analysis.

Through its family of brands, Vaco assists clients with their critical talent solutions needs in the areas of consulting, project resources, executive search, direct-hire, and strategic staffing with a focus in accounting and finance, technology, and operations. Our family of brands includes Pivot Point Consulting, a best in KLAS health care IT solutions provider; Focus Search Partners, a retained executive search practice; and MorganFranklin Consulting, Vaco's methodology-driven global consulting platform. Since its founding in 2002, Vaco has grown to serve more than 12,000 clients across the globe with more 9,800 employees and has been named to Inc. magazine's list of the fastest-growing private companies for the past 14 years as well as Forbes' 2018, 2019, 2020 & 2021 lists of America's Best Recruiting Firms.

