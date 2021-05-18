TRIP, leading CBD drinks and oils brand in Europe, announces its launch into the U.S.with a $5M fundraise and exclusive partnership with Soho House Group. Strategic investors include Depop CEO Maria Raga and serial entrepreneur and investor Christian Angermayer.

"We assessed CBD brands globally to find the best partner for Soho House. TRIP is a great brand that creates the best CBD products we've ever tasted, that fit exactly into the Soho House lifestyle," says Soho House Beverage Director, Tom Kerr.

Founded by husband-and-wife Daniel Khoury and Olivia Ferdi, TRIP has been dubbed the "Glossier of CBD". With over a third of consumers returning monthly DTC, TRIP has a cult following and is driving conversations around mental wellbeing. The raise signals the growing market for alcohol alternatives. In a post-covid world, TRIP's consumer touch points across functional beverage, beauty and supplements speaks to the new attitudes around everyday wellbeing.

TRIP became renowned as the "Queen's CBD", following a viral story of the brand receiving the "royal seal of approval" when the range sold out "flying off the shelves" of the Queen's Windsor shop.

"TRIP has created a stand out brand that has made it easy for millions of consumers to try CBD for the first time. I'm really excited to be part of the journey with this fantastic team." Christian Angermeyer, Serial Entrepreneur and Investor.

"TRIP understands the power of connection and community having built a cult of loyal fans. Gen-Z's attitudes to lifestyle and wellbeing are changing the landscape and TRIP is positioned to continue to drive connection in this space, set to become a global leader in next generation wellness." Maria Raga (CEO Depop).

About TRIP:

Daniel and Olivia explored CBD as newlyweds, following an injury Daniel suffered. CBD, then unavailable in the UK, helped him heal quickly; they became passionate about creating a range of great-tasting CBD products, launching TRIP in 2019. TRIP flavors: Peach Ginger, Lemon Basil, Elderflower Mint. Drinks are 21kcals or under, powered by natural botanicals, with 15MG of CBD. TRIP oil flavors: Wild Mint, Orange Blossom. Oils are blended with chamomile, purchasable in recyclable 15ml bottles, of either 500mg CBD or 1500mg CBD strengths. us.drink-trip.com @trip.drinks

