Dienstag, 18.05.2021
WKN: 873339 ISIN: SE0000103699 
Tradegate
18.05.21
17:54 Uhr
78,60 Euro
-0,64
-0,81 %
GlobeNewswire
18.05.2021 | 18:17
NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: New ISIN codes following adjustment in Hexagon (101/21)

NASDAQ Derivatives Markets has carried out a re-calculation of options and
regular forwards/futures in Hexagon AB (HEXB) due to a split. For details
regarding the re-calculation please see exchange notice 99/21. 

Adjusted series have received an "X" in the series designation, and have also
received new ISIN-codes which can be found in the attached files.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=860040
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
