Carmila's (Paris:CARM) Shareholders' Meeting held today approved the 2020 dividend payment of €1 per share and resolved to offer shareholders an option to receive the dividend payment in shares.

The issue price of the new ordinary shares to be issued in consideration for the dividend has been set at €12.55. This issue price is equal to 95% of the average of the closing prices quoted on the Euronext Paris regulated market during the twenty trading days preceding the date of this Shareholders' Meeting, less the net amount of the dividend, rounded up to the nearest euro cent.

The ex-dividend date is 24 May 2021. Shareholders may opt for payment of the dividend in cash or in new shares from 26 May 2021 to 9 June 2021 inclusive, by sending a request to their financial intermediaries. For shareholders who have not exercised their option by 9 June 2021, the dividend will be paid only in cash.

For shareholders who have not opted for payment in shares, the dividend will be paid in cash on 15 June 2021. For shareholders who have opted for payment of the dividend in shares, the settlement of the shares will occur as from that same date.

If the amount of the dividend for which the option is exercised does not correspond to a whole number of shares, the shareholder may receive the number of shares immediately above by paying the difference in cash on the day the option is exercised, or receive the number of shares immediately below that number, with the balance paid in cash.

The shares issued in payment of the dividend will carry dividend rights as from 1January 2021 and a request will be filed for their admission to trading on the Euronext Paris regulated market. The new shares will rank pari passu with existing ordinary shares and will be fully fungible with existing shares already listed.

The maximum number of new shares which may be issued for the purpose of the dividend payment in shares is 11,330,486 (excluding additional shares issued for rounding purposes), representing approximately 7.9 of the share capital based on the total number of shares as of 17 May 2021.

Schedule

23 May 2021 Dividend secondment (after trading)

24 May 2021 Listing of ex-dividend shares (morning)

26 May 2021 Start of the option period for payment of the dividend in shares

9 June 2021 End of the option period for payment of the dividend in shares

9 June 2021 Announcement of the results of the option period

15 June 2021 Payment of the cash dividend and delivery of the share dividend

Important notice

This press release does not constitute an offer to purchase securities. This press release and any other document relating to the payment of dividend in shares may only be distributed or disseminated outside of France in conformity with applicable local laws and regulations and shall not constitute an offer for securities in any jurisdiction where such an offer would infringe applicable laws and regulations.

The option to receive the 2020 dividend payment in shares, as described herein, is not available to shareholders residing in any country where such option would require registration or approval by local securities regulators. Shareholders residing outside of France must inform themselves about, and comply with, any restrictions which may apply under their local laws. In any event, this option is open to shareholders residing in a Member State of the European Union, the United States of America, Norway and Switzerland. Orders originating from other countries would not be accepted.

For tax purposes in relation to the dividend payment in shares, the shareholders are invited to review their personal situation with their own tax advisor.

When deciding to opt for a dividend payment in shares, shareholders must consider the risks associated with an equity investment. For further information relating to the Company, its business, strategy, financial results and risks relating to the Group, please refer to the "Risk Factors" chapter of the Company's 2020 Universal Registration Document (available on the Company's website, www.carmila.com).

INVESTOR AGENDA

28 July 2021 (after trading): 2021 Interim Results

29 July 2021 (2:30 p.m. Paris time): Investor and Analyst Meeting

ABOUT CARMILA

Carmila was founded by Carrefour and large institutional investors in order to develop the value of shopping centres anchored by Carrefour stores in France, Spain and Italy. As at 31 December 2020, its portfolio was valued at €6.15 billion, comprising 215 shopping centres in France, Spain and Italy, all leaders in their catchment areas. Inspired by a genuine retail culture, Carmila's teams include all of the expertise dedicated to retail attractiveness: leasing, digital marketing, specialty leasing, shopping centre management and portfolio management.

Carmila is listed on Euronext-Paris Compartment A under the symbol CARM. It benefits from the tax regime for French real estate investment trusts ("SIIC").

Carmila became part of the FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Global Real Estate (EMEA Region) indices on 18 September 2017.

Carmila became part of the Euronext CAC Small, CAC Mid Small and CAC All-Tradable indices on 24 September 2018.

Visit our website at www.carmila.com

