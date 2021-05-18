Anzeige
Dienstag, 18.05.2021
18.05.2021 | 18:46
Statement Regaring Press Speculation

DJ Statement Regaring Press Speculation 

MAGNIT PJSC (MGNT) 
Statement Regaring Press Speculation 
18-May-2021 / 19:14 MSK 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
statement regarDing press speculation 
 
Krasnodar, Russia (May 18, 2021): Magnit PJSC (MOEX and LSE: MGNT; the Company), one of Russia's leading retailers, 
announces that today's news regarding Magnit board decisions on dividend payment for 2020 is untrue and incorrect. 
 
Please note, that information in the recent media publications has no relevance to PJSC Magnit (15/5 Solnechnaya 
street, Krasnodar). 
 
Magnit Board decisions, including recommendation on dividend payment and the amount of dividends for the full year of 
2020, made on April 21, 2021 and disclosed on April 26, 2021 remain intact. 
 
The Company bring the market attention to its legal registered address and its website used by the issuer for 
information disclosure: 
 
Address of the issuer: 15/5 Solnechnaya street, Krasnodar, Russian Federation 
Principal State Registration Number of Magnit: 1032304945947 
Taxpayer Identification Number of Magnit: 2309085638 
Unique code of the issuer, assigned by the registration authority: 60525-? 
Website used by the issuer for information disclosure: https://www.e-disclosure.ru/portal/company.aspx?id=7671 
https://www.magnit.com 
 
 
 
 
       For further information, please contact: 
 
 
       Dina Chistyak 
       Director for Investor Relations 
       dina_chistyak@magnit.ru 
       Office: +7 (861) 210 9810 x 15101 
 
       Media Inquiries          Twitter 
       press@magnit.ru          @MagnitIR 
 
 
       Note to editors 
 
       Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit" is one of Russia's leading retailers. Founded in 1994, the company is 
       headquartered in the southern Russian city of Krasnodar. As of March 31, 2021, Magnit operated 39 
       distribution centers and 21,900 stores (15,098 convenience, 471 supermarkets and 6,331 drogerie stores) 
       in 3,770 cities and towns throughout 7 federal regions of the Russian Federation. 
       In accordance with the audited IFRS 16 results for FY 2020, Magnit had revenues of RUB 1,553.8 billion 
       and an EBITDA of RUB 178.2 billion. Magnit's local shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX: MGNT) 
       and its GDRs on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: MGNT) and it has a credit rating from Standard & Poor's 
       of BB. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      US55953Q2021 
Category Code: MSCU 
TIDM:      MGNT 
LEI Code:    2534009KKPTVL99W2Y12 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  105897 
EQS News ID:  1198040 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1198040&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 18, 2021 12:15 ET (16:15 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
