Statement Regaring Press Speculation

statement regarDing press speculation Krasnodar, Russia (May 18, 2021): Magnit PJSC (MOEX and LSE: MGNT; the Company), one of Russia's leading retailers, announces that today's news regarding Magnit board decisions on dividend payment for 2020 is untrue and incorrect. Please note, that information in the recent media publications has no relevance to PJSC Magnit (15/5 Solnechnaya street, Krasnodar). Magnit Board decisions, including recommendation on dividend payment and the amount of dividends for the full year of 2020, made on April 21, 2021 and disclosed on April 26, 2021 remain intact. The Company bring the market attention to its legal registered address and its website used by the issuer for information disclosure: Address of the issuer: 15/5 Solnechnaya street, Krasnodar, Russian Federation Principal State Registration Number of Magnit: 1032304945947 Taxpayer Identification Number of Magnit: 2309085638 Unique code of the issuer, assigned by the registration authority: 60525-? Website used by the issuer for information disclosure: https://www.e-disclosure.ru/portal/company.aspx?id=7671 https://www.magnit.com For further information, please contact: Dina Chistyak Director for Investor Relations dina_chistyak@magnit.ru Office: +7 (861) 210 9810 x 15101 Media Inquiries Twitter press@magnit.ru @MagnitIR Note to editors Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit" is one of Russia's leading retailers. Founded in 1994, the company is headquartered in the southern Russian city of Krasnodar. As of March 31, 2021, Magnit operated 39 distribution centers and 21,900 stores (15,098 convenience, 471 supermarkets and 6,331 drogerie stores) in 3,770 cities and towns throughout 7 federal regions of the Russian Federation. In accordance with the audited IFRS 16 results for FY 2020, Magnit had revenues of RUB 1,553.8 billion and an EBITDA of RUB 178.2 billion. Magnit's local shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX: MGNT) and its GDRs on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: MGNT) and it has a credit rating from Standard & Poor's of BB.

