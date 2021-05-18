Arizona Tesla Roofing Contractor, Jason Kill of Roofing Solutions & Concepts, Inc. Emphasizes the Value of Tesla's Solar Solution Despite Recent Price Increase

Arizona's Roofing Solution & Concepts, Inc., a certified Tesla Solar Roof Installer, discusses the benefits behind investing in solar energy.

MESA, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / May 18, 2021 / Arizona's Best Roofer, Jason Kill of Roofing Solutions & Concepts, Inc., is happy to report that Tesla's new solar roof and solar panels are receiving great responses from the general public. Upon announcement of these new systems, homeowners were already seeking out potential installations and asking for cost breakdowns. Initially, the pricing for these systems was considered an unbelievable deal. Upon further analysis, Tesla has released a notable price change on some of the initial quotes, which has raised a few questions from customers.

These new solar solutions might include a price increase, but the value stays true regardless of the price change. It is still a unique opportunity for investment that can pay off for homeowners down the line. When asked, Jason Kill, owner of Roofing Solutions & Concepts, Inc., in Arizona, stated, "Sustainable energy is a significant driver for homeowners at this time, and Tesla is changing the way that we view energy. We look forward to offering our customers these solar solutions to reduce the risks associated with traditional energy sources."

The Benefits Behind Investing in Solar Energy

The energy industry is changing, and a sharp area of focus for this industry is sustainability with a focus on solar energy. Tesla started by offering electric vehicles, a breakthrough technology at the time. Now, they are transitioning their efforts to make drivers and homeowners more in line with sustainable energy and the principles that are associated with it. This company is leading the charge in the energy industry because they know that solar energy is a long-term solution that will benefit their customers in several key ways.

Homeowner Savings

The primary driving force for individual investment in solar energy for homeowners is without a doubt the savings. These systems provide an opportunity for homeowners to reduce monthly energy costs, qualify for federal tax incentives, and more. Tesla is now offering homeowners a free Powerwall with every purchase. These systems can store energy, allowing customers to rely on solar energy, even at night or during power outages. This completely reduces the need for the energy grid, eliminating energy costs entirely in some situations.

Beyond general savings on electricity-related expenses, Tesla is further incentivizing homeowners to invest in their systems with cost savings opportunities. These savings, and the savings associated with an electrical bill, can be calculated to monetize the value of this investment for potential customers by using their online tool.

Sustainability Made Easy

Tesla's solar roof and solar panels are the perfect way for homeowners to step towards sustainability. Making this investment is a simple way to drastically reduce a household's carbon footprint without a distinct need for lifestyle changes. Trading energy from the power grid for a renewable and sustainable alternative can have a big impact on the future of our planet.

Designer Stylings

Modern solar panels are known to be a bit of an eye-sore and can leave customers shying away. The new Tesla solar options are made with the same sleek and appealing design that Tesla has demonstrated with their vehicles. The solar panels are smooth and come with a surrounding barrier that makes them particularly appealing. The solar roof looks like a traditional roof in every way while still delivering the same amount of solar energy to homeowners.

About Jason Kill

Jason Kill is the proud owner of Roofing Solutions & Concepts, Inc., and has been a distinguished professional in the industry for over 20 years. He has worked in every position that the roofing business can offer and has a deep, technical understanding of his craft that allows him to bring a wide range of skills to roofing and design.

About Roofing Solutions & Concepts, Inc.

Roofing Solutions & Concepts, Inc., is a business composed of roofing experts and builders who know how to get results. Their reputation for bringing incredible design to locals in Arizona has earned them recognition within the community. They assist homeowners with all of their roofing needs, including asphalt, tile, foam, flat, and rolled roof repair, as well as custom installations. Now, they are proud to offer their customers Tesla's new solar roof solutions as well.

