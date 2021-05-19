Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le 18 mai/May 2021) - The common shares of Global Helium Corp., have been approved for listing on the CSE.

Listing and disclosure documents will be available at www.thecse.com on the trading date.

Global Helium Corp. is an exploration stage company focused on the exploration, acquisition, development, and production of helium to meet the needs of increasing helium demand and shrinking helium supply in North America and around the world. The Company has a seasoned team of industry professionals and technical experts and has established connections with North American and international helium buyers. Together, the team has acquired 100% owned permits encompassing hundreds of thousands of acres prospective for helium in Saskatchewan's well-established helium fairway.

Les actions ordinaires de Global Helium Corp., ont été approuvées pour inscription au CSE.

Les documents d'inscription et de divulgation seront disponibles sur www.thecse.com à la date de négociation.

Global Helium Corp. est une société en phase d'exploration axée sur l'exploration, l'acquisition, le développement et la production d'hélium pour répondre aux besoins de la demande croissante d'hélium et de la diminution de l'offre d'hélium en Amérique du Nord et dans le monde. La société dispose d'une équipe chevronnée de professionnels de l'industrie et d'experts techniques et a établi des liens avec des acheteurs d'hélium nord-américains et internationaux. Ensemble, l'équipe a acquis des permis détenus à 100% couvrant des centaines de milliers d'acres potentiels pour l'hélium dans le chenal d'hélium bien établi de la Saskatchewan.

Issuer/Émetteur: Global Helium Corp. Security Type/Titre: Common Shares/Actions ordinaires Symbol(s)/Symbole(s): HECO Number of securities issued and outstanding/ Titres émis et en circulation: 32 300 000 Number of Securities reserved for issuance/ Titres réservés pour émission: 34 300 000 CSE Sector/Catégorie: Mining/Minier CUSIP: 37959W 10 2 ISIN: CA 37959W 10 2 3 Boardlot/Quotité: 500 Trading Currency/Monnaie de négociation: CDN$/$CDN Trading Date/Date de negociation: le 19 mai/May 2021 Other Exchanges/Autres marches: N/A Fiscal Year end /Clôture de l'exercice financier: le 31 décembre/December Transfer Agent/Agent des transferts: Odyssey Trust Company

The Exchange is accepting Market Maker applications for HECO. Please email: Trading@theCSE.com

If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com

Pour toute question, pour obtenir de l'information supplémentaire veuillez communiquer avec le service des inscriptions au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à l'adresse: Listings@thecse.com