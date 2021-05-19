SYNOVA has filed an appeal against Avonisys with the Swiss Federal Supreme Court

DUILLIER, Switzerland, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Some time ago, Synova SA filed suit against Avonisys AG and its board members (notably all former employees of Synova) with the Swiss Federal Patent Court, because it believed that Avonisys infringes the Swiss part of the EP 1 833 636 B1. The defendants filed a counterclaim.

In the meantime, the Patent Court has issued a decision, which however is not yet final and against which Synova is appealing. The judgement states that:

Synova's patent EP 1 833 636 H1, which was limited during the proceedings, is valid - contrary to the counterclaim of Avonisys; This patent is not infringed, because the laser head "Avonisys Laser Micro Milling" does not provide the same technical effect as the laser head protected by Synova's patent; Some communication concerning the proceedings by Synova constituted an act of unfair competition.

Synova is convinced that the denial of Avonisys' patent infringement and the assessment of Synova's communication violates federal law and has filed an appeal with the Swiss Federal Supreme Court on 11 May 2021. Synova trusts that the Supreme Court will allow the appeal and either refer the matter back to the lower instance for reconsideration or adjudicate for patent infringement by Avonisys itself.

