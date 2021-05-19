BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust Plc - Total Voting Rights

BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust plc ("the Company")

LEI - 54930040ALEAVPMMDC31



Voting Rights and Capital (Article 15 Transparency Directive, DTR 5.6)

In conformity with the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules (the "Rules") provision 5.6.1, the Company would like to notify the market that as at 19 May 2021 its issued share capital consisted of 115,470,349 Ordinary Shares of 1 pence each (excluding shares held in treasury), carrying one vote per share. As at 19 May 2021, the Company held 3,495,651 Ordinary Shares in treasury.

Shareholders should use 115,470,349 as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Rules.

Contact:

Sarah Beynsberger

for and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited,

Company Secretary

Tel: 0207 743 2639

Date: 19 May 2021