Harrogate Group Plc - Issue of Equity

Harrogate Group Public Limited Company

("Harrogate Group" or the "Company")

Issue of Equity ; Adjustment to Voting Rights in Issue

Issue of Equity

The Company has allotted 50,000 (fifty thousand) new ordinary shares of five pence each ("Ordinary Shares") at par (the "New Shares") in satisfaction of a conversion of loan notes issued by the predecessor company, Iberian Gold plc. The New Shares rank pari passu in all respects with the existing issued ordinary shares of the Company and application has been made to Aquis Stock Exchange ("AQSE") to admit the New Shares to trading on the Access Segment of AQSE Growth Market, which is expected to occur on 21stMay 2021.

Adjustment to Voting Rights in Issue

Following this share allotment there are 161,955,152 Ordinary Shares in issue (161,905,152) and 161,955,152 is thus the denominator which shareholders should use from 21stMay 2021 to determine whether they are obliged to notify Harrogate Group of an interest in (or of a change to a notifiable interest in) voting rights.

Michael J. Burton,

Financial Director,

Lincoln, 18thMay 2021

The Directors of Harrogate Group, after due and careful enquiry, accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

