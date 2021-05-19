Renewables are rapidly pushing fossil fuel generators out of the mix in Australia.From pv magazine Australia Electricity generated from large-scale solar has exceeded the average amount generated by gas for the first time in Australia. Simultaneously, rooftop solar has brought traditional periods of peak grid demand during high summer to their lowest levels in five years, shifting national consumption patterns and causing wholesale electricity prices to hit nine-year lows. The arresting statistics come from the Australian Energy Regulator's Wholesale Markets Quarterly report for the first three ...

