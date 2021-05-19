

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 2.00 am ET Wednesday, the Office for National Statistics releases UK consumer and producer price figures for April. Consumer price inflation is expected to double to 1.4 percent from 0.7 percent in March.



Ahead of the data, the pound showed mixed trading against its major counterparts. While it fell against the euro, it recovered against the greenback. Against the yen and the franc, it held steady.



The pound was worth 1.4195 against the greenback, 154.62 against the yen, 1.2734 against the franc and 0.8622 against the euro at 1:55 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de